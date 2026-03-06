Raytown License Office Transitioning to New Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) has accepted a new management proposal for the Raytown License Office. The contract has been awarded to CGB Holdings LLC.

The license office, located at 6138 Raytown Trafficway, will close for transition at the end of business on Wednesday, March 11, and reopen on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at the same location. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Phone: (816) 832-8416.

While the office is closed for transition, DOR encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

• Independence License Office – 17601 East US Highway 40

• Kansas City License Office – 1161 Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard

• Lee’s Summit License Office – 314 Southwest Blue Parkway

All Missouri license office contracts are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but governed by the Missouri Department of Revenue. A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available: