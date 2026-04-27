Apr 27, 2026 - wapt

Delta Utilities, a natural gas utility, announced that it has entered into an agreement with a subsidiary of Spire Inc. to acquire its Mississippi local natural gas distribution company.

Spire Mississippi serves approximately 18,000 homes and businesses, including industrial customers, across south-central Mississippi.

The acquisition is expected to generate meaningful operating efficiencies, enhance emergency response readiness and expand system capabilities.

More than 35 Mississippi employees are expected to join the Delta Utilities team following the close of the transaction. Customers are not expected to be impacted.

Click here for more information.