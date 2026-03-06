State House Passes Attorney General Jackley’s Final Seven Bills

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s House of Representatives has approved Attorney General Marty Jackley’s final seven legislative bills, meaning that all 10 of the Attorney General’s bills proposed this session are one step closer to becoming law.

“These are wide-ranging bills that protect children and young adults, ensure foreign interests cannot interfere in our elections, and strengthens laws to prevent illegal substances into the state’s prisons,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “I appreciate the support of House members to protect our elections and public safety in South Dakota.”

The bills approved by the House Tuesday and Wednesday were:

Senate Bill 17: Prohibits a candidate or political committee from accepting contributions or loans made by a foreign national, to provide a penalty therefor and to declare an emergency.

Senate Bill 41: Revise a provision related to criminal invasions of privacy, prohibit the creation and distribution of digitally fabricated material of an identifiable individual, and provide penalties therefor.

Senate Bill 42: Enhance the penalties for ingestion, possession with intent to deliver, and delivery of a controlled substance in a state correctional facility.

Senate Bill 43: Address search and seizure provisions applicable to digital currency.

Senate Bill 44: Establish investigative subpoena authority to gather business records in certain investigations.

Senate Bill 45: Revise a provision regulating delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, THC-O acetate, and hexahydrocannabinol for persons under the age of twenty-one and to provide a penalty therefor.

Senate Bill 49: Safeguard the integrity, privacy, and security of genetic data and provide a civil penalty therefor.

Senate Bills 17, 42, 43, 44, 45 have passed both the House and Senate and will now go to the Governor for his signature. Senate Bills 41 and 49 were amended in the House and will now need to receive concurrence from the Senate.

Attorney General Jackley’s three government transparency bills, Senate Bills 46, 47, 48 had earlier been approved by legislators and signed by the Governor.

