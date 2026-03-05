Governor Stein Proclaims March 2026 as Students@Work Month

Today Governor Josh Stein proclaimed March 2026 to be Students@Work Month in North Carolina. Throughout the month, businesses across the state will educate about 25,000 middle school students about jobs and industries across North Carolina.

“If you work hard, where you come from in North Carolina should never limit how far you can go,” said Governor Josh Stein. “It all starts with starts with opening doors of opportunity for young people. For 16 years, Students@Work has helped to connect students to opportunities that allow them to explore their passions while preparing for the workforce, and I am pleased to celebrate their important work.”

During the month, businesses will provide virtual and in-person career awareness opportunities for North Carolina’s middle school students. The North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE) and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction are the primary partners for the Students@Work program, which is celebrating its 16th year.

Through Students@Work, students learn about careers in key industry sectors, including health care, hospitality, finance, skilled trades, manufacturing, entrepreneurship, technology, legal, biotechnology, education, construction, public service, and more. Educators will be partnering with organizations such as Enbridge Gas, State Employees' Credit Union, Caterpillar, UNC Adams School of Dentistry, and Duke Energy, among others.

Three state agencies are also participating in the program: the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, the North Carolina Department of Information Technology, and NCBCE, which operates out of the Office of the Governor.

Students@Work operates through North Carolina’s work-based learning platform, Navigator. Navigator is a free online tool that connects classroom learning to career pathways. It brings together members of the business, education, and workforce development partners in a space where they can post and search for work-based learning opportunities.

The North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE) is a business-led, education nonprofit (501-c3) that operates out of the Office of the Governor. Since 1983, NCBCE has provided a critical link between North Carolina business leaders and the state’s education decision-makers, helping to create connections between the education curriculum and the overall work readiness of people across the state.

For more information about Students@Work, visit www.ncbce.org.

Read the proclamation.