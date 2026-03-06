Interchange™ AI Gateway Hardware Announced by Integral Business Intelligence

Purpose-built AI gateway hardware and software gives businesses centralized, in-house control over AI activity, data, and costs.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integral Business Intelligence announces expanded hardware offerings beyond local inference and is now shipping the Interchange™ AI Gateway through an early access partner program. The platform gives businesses centralized control, visibility, and analytics over all AI activity across their organization — regardless of which models or providers they use.As AI adoption accelerates, most businesses find themselves in a position of information asymmetry with their cloud AI providers. Conversations, documents, and data accumulate in third-party data centers with little visibility into how that data is stored or used. Without a centralized record of their own AI activity, organizations struggle to understand usage, manage costs, enforce data policies, or make informed decisions about which AI platforms best serve their needs.The Interchange™ AI Gateway shifts control of AI infrastructure back into the business by providing a centralized hub for all AI activity. Much like Synology and QNAP defined the category for network-attached storage appliances, Integral Business Intelligence is innovating the purpose-built appliance category for AI infrastructure in businesses.Conceptually similar to a router and firewall for AI, the platform allows organizations to route data to whitelisted providers and models. Model selection, cost management, data policies, workflows, agent automation, and knowledge bases are all managed from within the organization's own environment. AI providers become "interchangeable parts" — selected, swapped, and managed on the business's terms. All interactions can be logged to a local, private, database in the possession of the administrator, with full visibility into model usage, costs, and performance across providers. Policy controls allow organizations to route sensitive workloads to approved endpoints; keeping critical data in house. The platform is available in two hardware appliance configurations and as a virtual appliance (software deployment).Businesses interested in evaluating the Interchange™ AI Gateway are encouraged to join the early access partner program. Partners work directly with the Integral Business Intelligence team to provide input that shapes the platform for their organization.---Integral Business Intelligence is an AI systems integrator based in Southern California, in operation since 2024. The company offers hardware, software, and professional services solutions for businesses integrating AI with existing systems while maintaining data ownership and privacy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.