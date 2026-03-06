Skyepack Support Tools Help Schools, Intermediaries, and Employers Meet Indiana Work-Based Learning Standards (HEA 1098)

Skyepack will launch tools in Summer 2026 to help schools, employers, and partners manage agreements and documentation required under Indiana’s HEA 1098.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyepack today announced that its Career+ Pathways™ platform will include expanded tools, available Summer 2026, designed to help schools, intermediaries, employers, and industry talent associations efficiently manage administrative and documentation requirements associated with Indiana’s recently enacted House Bill 1098 (HEA 1098).

The legislation establishes expectations for written agreements between employers and intermediaries, schools, or industry talent associations when students participate in qualifying work-based learning programs, and affirms employer responsibility for maintaining workers’ compensation coverage for participating students. The law takes effect July 1, 2026.

Skyepack’s Career+ Pathways platform will enable participating organizations to coordinate these activities within a unified system already used by schools, regional intermediaries, employers, and workforce partners across Indiana.

“Our focus is on helping schools, intermediaries, employers, and industry partners efficiently coordinate work-based learning programs,” said Eric Davis, CEO, Skyepack. “With new capabilities available Summer 2026, Career+ Pathways will provide tools that simplify agreement management, documentation, and reporting—helping partners prepare in advance of the law’s effective date.”

How Skyepack Supports Implementation of HEA 1098

Streamlined Regional and Statewide Agreements

Career+ Pathways enables schools, intermediaries, employers, and industry associations to coordinate regional or statewide agreements within a unified system, or upload and manage existing agreements. By centralizing agreement management, the platform increases transparency and reduces redundancy by minimizing the need for separate agreements between each individual school, employer, and intermediary, while maintaining clear documentation and accountability.

Agreement Management and Documentation

The platform provides structured workflows to create, manage, and store required HB 1098 written agreements, ensuring consistency and accessibility across participating organizations.

Employer and Placement Tracking

Career+ Pathways helps schools and intermediaries document employer participation, student placements, and program alignment, providing clear visibility across stakeholders.

Compliance-Aligned Workflows

Automated workflows support consistent documentation, audit readiness, and coordination across stakeholders, reducing administrative complexity.

Integrated Work-Based Learning Tracking

Career+ Pathways tracks student participation, hours, and experiences to support diploma pathway requirements and program reporting.

Regional Coordination Across Multiple Partners

Industry talent associations, intermediaries, third-party employers-of-record and schools can coordinate employer engagement and program administration within a shared regional platform.

Skyepack currently supports work-based learning coordination and career pathway development across more than 130 Indiana school districts and regional partners.

Supporting Scalable Implementation Across Indiana

As work-based learning programs expand across regions and industries, managing agreements and documentation across hundreds of schools and employers can become increasingly complex. Skyepack’s unified platform helps partners coordinate agreements, track participation, and maintain documentation within a single system designed to support regional and statewide scale.

The enhanced agreement and compliance capabilities will be available to partners beginning Summer 2026, providing organizations time to prepare ahead of the July 1, 2026 implementation date.

About Skyepack

Skyepack is an Indiana-based platform and service provider that connects students, schools, employers, and workforce partners through its Career+ Pathways™ system. The platform supports career exploration, work-based learning coordination, opportunity matching, and talent pipeline development across regional ecosystems.

