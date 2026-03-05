Dunhill International List Co. Expands Data and Marketing Services for 2026

As organizations struggle with data accuracy and self-compiled lists, the Boca Raton firm reinforces its long-standing focus on verified, reliable data

Dunhill International List Co., a Boca Raton–based provider of custom compiled data and integrated marketing services, announced today that it is expanding and enhancing its offerings for 2026 to meet rising demand for accurate, verifiable, and compliant consumer and business data.

As more organizations attempt to compile their own prospect and customer lists using automated tools, many are encountering challenges related to accuracy, validation, and real-world usability. Dunhill’s 2026 expansion reflects the continued importance of professionally compiled data, particularly as inaccurate information can quickly erode sales efficiency and marketing performance.

Founded in 1938 and now in its third generation of family ownership, Dunhill has built its reputation on providing niche and hard to find lists, exceptional data accuracy and transparency since its inception. The company’s expanded services include deeper consumer and business data coverage across more than 30,000 list categories; enhanced data hygiene, appending, and validation processes; and more advanced audience segmentation by firmographics, demographics, job title, and lifestyle attributes.

Dunhill is also strengthening its integrated marketing capabilities, combining high-quality data with email deployment, digital display and retargeting, social media marketing, and full-service direct mail production.

“Tools may change, but accuracy remains the foundation of effective marketing,” said Candy Dunhill, Vice President Sales/Customer Service of Dunhill International List Co. “Our focus has always been on delivering data our clients can trust—and that commitment continues as we expand for 2026.”

Dunhill serves marketing agencies, direct marketers, publishers, fundraising organizations, and research firms, providing custom data solutions supported by hands-on service and long-term client relationships.

About Dunhill International List Co.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Dunhill International List Co. is one of the nation’s oldest continuously operating data and direct marketing firms. The company specializes in custom consumer and business lists, data hygiene and appending, audience modeling, and integrated digital and direct mail marketing services.

