The Taproots Release Second Studio Album 'Comedy Of Fools'

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Americana rock duo, The Taproots ,have released their second studio album, “Comedy Of Fools”. Following their critically acclaimed, “Tales Of Wonderland”, this album offers another strong collection of original, lyric-driven compositions. Drawing from musical styles of Americana, Rock, Country, Reggae and Folk, this new recording blends both traditional rock instrumentation with more traditional instruments such as ukulele, pedal steel, accordion and mandolin.The Taproots feature singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tom Walters and award-winning vocalist Nicole Cassingham, best known for their weaving of multiple musical influences with strong harmonies with compelling storytelling.Comedy Of Fools is available on all major streaming platforms. Lyrics and full album credits are available at taprootsmusic.comFOR REVIEWERS,“Comedy Of Fools” can be streamed at:https:// soundcloud .com/user-847206562/sets/comedy-of-foolsBACKGROUND INFORMATIONThe album was recorded at Momboe Studios in Woodland Hills by Michael C. Mason and engineer/mixer Ross Pallone (Christopher Cross, Chris Issac ), with three tracks cut at the new Oppossumopolis Studio in Los Osos CA by Steve Ahlgrim. Walters and Cassingham are backed by an impressive supporting cast of studio players who have worked with the likes Leon Russell, Michael Mcdonald, Peter Asher and numerous others. Some past accolades:“Great players with real stories to tell. Rocking yet literate. If John Steinbeck were in a band, this would be it.”-Jay Ferguson (Spirit, Jo Jo Gunne, The Office, CSI LA)“Their duet inspires with its lyrics and beautiful vocal timbers” - Indie Dock Music Blog“Stunning harmonic backdrops and gripping music storytelling"- Sinusoidal MusicFor more information on The Taproots, please visit: www.taprootsmusic.com ABOUT THE TAPROOTSOriginally from Los Angeles, Walters cut his first track on vinyl with Weird Al Yankovic in college, followed by an album for international release with the duo Iverson and Walters through Eagle Records in Nashville. Tom has since performed in an array of bands ranging from acoustic roots to modern jazz, sharing stages with such artists as Jerry Douglas, Edgar Meyer, Country Joe McDonald, Bryan White, Maria Muldaur, and others. Walters is also an award-winning director and it was through his work in the film industry that he crossed paths with recording veterans Mason and Ferguson.Nicole Cassingham is a singer and ukuleleist originally from the San Francisco Bay Area. She grew up performing in musical theater and at then at numerous fair venues and competitions on the West Coast. In college she joined a jazz ensemble with George Lewis and other bands, going on to record the full length album, Mood Swing in the California alternative rock group, Monkey Wagon. As a trained music therapist, Nicole also works with people who have mental illness, developing wellness and skills through music.FACEBOOK https://facebook.com/thetaproots INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/taproots.22/ Thomas WaltersCinema House Media 805-305-3110cinemahousefilms@gmail.com

