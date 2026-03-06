New APOEJK2-WH Active POE-Jack: 4-Port Gigabit In-Wall Switch for Simplified Network Cabling Deployments

Front Face of Active POE-Jack Bottom Rear Uplink Port, 1 Cable into the back, gives you 4 ports out the front Savings in Rack Space, Switch Ports and Patch Panel Ports using Active POE-Jack

ADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRID Networking Launches APOEJK2-WH Active POE-Jack : Revolutionary In-Wall Gigabit Switch Simplifies Network Deployments with Power over EthernetGRID Networking, a leader in innovative connectivity solutions under the POE-Jack brand, today announced the launch of the APOEJK2-WH Active POE-Jack. This compact in-wall switch transforms network infrastructure by delivering four Gigabit Ethernet ports from a single rear PoE uplink, reducing cabling complexity and costs for IT professionals, integrators, and end-users in commercial, residential, retail, hospitality, institution and industrial environments. The APOEJK2-WH is a four port wall plate requiring only 1 cable for uplink, featuring a screwless design for easy installation. It supports Power over Ethernet (PoE) to power connected devices like IP cameras, VoIP phones, IP speakers, digital signage, point-of-sale systems, and computers—eliminating the need for multiple cables, additional switch ports, or patch panels.Key features include:• Gigabit Speeds: Four front-facing RJ45 ports delivering up to 1Gbps per port for high-performance networking.• PoE Efficiency: Accepts a single PoE input (up to 95W) on the rear, distributing power and data intelligently. (Max 60w output per plate, Max 30w per a port)• Space-Saving Design: Fits into standard single-gang electrical boxes, ideal for space-constrained setups in offices, homes, surveillance systems, or automation projects.• Durability and Compatibility: Industrial-grade components ensure reliability across temperatures and environments, compatible with Category 5e,6,6A cabling and major PoE switches.• A GREEN Sustainable cabling/connectivity solution by reducing cabling, patch ports and switch ports by up to 75%"With the APOEJK2-WH, we're disrupting traditional networking by making it simpler, faster, and more cost-effective to expand connectivity, with less environmental impact" said Ryan Kennedy, Founder and CEO of GRID Networking / POE-Jack. "Installers can now run one cable instead of four, cutting labor and material costs by up to 75%. This is a game-changer for low-voltage technicians, IT resellers, and anyone building modern smart infrastructures. “The APOEJK2-WH is available now through authorized distributors, with promotional bundles including free accessories like crimping tools, cutters, and hats for bulk purchases through March 31, 2026. For more information, visit poejack.com or contact sales at sales@poejack.com to find a local distributor.About GRID Networking / POE-JackGRID Networking, operating under the POE-Jack brand, specializes in innovative Power over Ethernet solutions that reduce infrastructure costs and enhance connectivity. From keystones to industrial switches, our products serve the ICT, surveillance, automation, and datacom markets worldwide.Media Contact:Ryan KennedyGRID Networking / POE-JackEmail: info@poejack.comPhone: +1-702-505-7824

