Utility Pipe Supply Expands Industrial Capabilities With Glass Lined Piping

Utility Pipe Supply Logo

Utility Pipe Supply is a regional supplier of pipe materials and industrial piping solutions serving trade professionals, municipalities, and industrial clients

WOODSTOCK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utility Pipe Supply , a trusted provider of piping solutions for contractors and municipalities, today announced it has become an authorized distributor of Glass Masters products. The partnership expands the company's industrial piping capabilities with glass-lined steel pipe and fittings designed for corrosive chemical processing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and high-purity industrial applications.The distribution agreement enables Utility Pipe Supply to supply Glass Masters' complete line of glass-lined piping systems, including pipe, fittings, valves, and specialty components. Glass Masters, a manufacturer with over 40 years of experience in glass-lined equipment, produces piping systems that combine the strength of steel with the corrosion resistance of glass, making them ideal for environments where chemical exposure would rapidly degrade conventional materials."Glass-lined piping represents a critical solution for industrial clients dealing with aggressive chemicals and high-purity requirements," said a company spokesperson. "Glass Masters products offer superior corrosion resistance compared to stainless steel or exotic alloys, often at a lower total cost of ownership. By adding this product line, we can now serve industries like chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage production, and specialty manufacturing that require materials capable of handling acids, alkalis, and other corrosive substances."The product portfolio includes glass-lined steel pipe in sizes from 1 inch to 12 inches, along with elbows, tees, reducers, flanges, and specialty fittings all featuring the same corrosion-resistant glass lining. The glass lining provides a smooth, non-porous surface that prevents contamination and maintains product purity in pharmaceutical and food-grade applications. Glass-lined systems also resist thermal shock and can operate at temperatures ranging from -20°F to 400°F, making them versatile across multiple process conditions.The team at Utility Pipe Supply in Woodstock, IL will stock commonly specified Glass Masters components and can coordinate custom fabrication for specialized project requirements. Technical support will be available to assist with material selection, system design considerations, and proper installation methods for glass-lined systems. The company is also implementing specialized handling procedures to ensure glass-lined products are protected during storage and delivery.The partnership takes effect immediately, with initial inventory available for industrial project specifications. Customers can contact Utility Pipe Supply directly for technical consultation, product specifications, and project quotations.For more information about Utility Pipe Supply , its complete product inventory including specialty industrial piping systems, visit https://utilitypipesupply.com/ About Utility Pipe SupplyUtility Pipe Supply serves as a comprehensive piping solutions distributor for contractors, industrial facilities, municipalities, and commercial construction projects. The company offers an extensive range of piping materials and systems including PVC, HDPE, ductile iron, carbon steel, stainless steel, copper, fiberglass reinforced pipe, and specialized industrial products.Beyond standard pipe inventory, Utility Pipe Supply provides fittings, valves, flanges, gaskets, and related accessories to support complete system installations. The company's expertise spans multiple application areas including municipal water and wastewater infrastructure, industrial process piping, chemical handling systems, drainage and stormwater management, and specialty high-purity installations.###Media ContactUtility Pipe SupplyAddress: 1004 Rail Dr, Woodstock, IL 60098Phone: (815) 337-8845Website: https://utilitypipesupply.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.