Thirty Years of Industry Excellence Powers DallasAutos4Less into Its Second Decade at Garland

GARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DallasAutos4Less has surpassed 11 years of continuous operation at 2660 S. Garland Avenue, a milestone that places the dealership among the longer-running independent used car retailers in the North Texas market. The business, founded in June 2014 by Managing Member Trung M. Tang, draws on more than 30 years of combined automotive industry experience to serve buyers across Garland, Sachse, Rowlett, Richardson, Mesquite, and the broader Dallas-Fort Worth region.The dealership holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, a distinction that carries particular weight in the buy-here-pay-here segment, where consumer skepticism runs high and regulatory scrutiny from agencies like the Texas Office of Consumer Credit Commissioner is constant. DallasAutos4Less has maintained that rating since its BBB file was opened in October 2015.Independent used car lots face steep operational hurdles that make long-term survival difficult. Dealers in the BHPH space must balance vehicle acquisition costs, internal loan portfolios, default risk, and reconditioning expenses while complying with federal Truth in Lending Act requirements and state-level consumer protection standards. According to industry data from the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association, more than one in three borrowers default on buy-here-pay-here loans nationally, which makes the financial discipline required to operate profitably for over a decade a notable achievement.Tang built the operation around an underwriting model that evaluates employment stability and income capacity rather than relying on credit scores alone. That approach has resonated in Garland, a city of roughly 245,000 residents where the median household income sits at $74,717 and approximately 31% of the population is foreign-born. The dealership's bilingual sales and financing staff serves a community where more than 36% of households speak Spanish at home."When we opened this lot in 2014, the goal was to build something that outlasts the transaction," said Trung M. Tang, Managing Member of DallasAutos4Less. "Eleven years later, we still see customers from our first year on the lot. That only happens when you put a solid vehicle under someone and give them financing terms they can actually manage."The dealership currently maintains an active inventory of more than 50 vehicles spanning sedans, trucks, SUVs, and vans. Each vehicle undergoes mechanical inspection before listing and ships with a dealer warranty covering engine, differential, and air conditioning components. Buyers also receive a complimentary oil change and full interior detail at the time of purchase, benefits that remain uncommon among independent BHPH operations. DallasAutos4Less in Garland, TX also operates an on-site service department, allowing customers to return for post-purchase repairs without coordinating with third-party shops. Staff members handle warranty claims, routine maintenance, and mechanical issues directly, with flexible payment arrangements available for repair costs outside warranty coverage.The dealership's referral program offers an additional incentive structure: customers who refer five buyers who complete purchases receive full payoff of their remaining vehicle balance. The program reflects a retention-focused business model that treats each sale as the beginning of a longer relationship rather than a single transaction.DallasAutos4Less is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Financing applications are available online or in person at the Garland showroom.DallasAutos4Less is an independently owned buy-here-pay-here dealership located at 2660 S. Garland Ave in Garland, Texas. Founded in 2014, the dealership specializes in in-house vehicle financing for buyers across all credit situations, including those with no credit history or past financial setbacks. The operation includes vehicle sales, on-site financing, mechanical inspections, dealer warranty coverage, and a full-service repair department. DallasAutos4Less serves Garland, Sachse, Rowlett, Plano, Richardson, Mesquite, and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.###Media ContactDallasAutos4LessAddress: 2660 S Garland Ave, Garland, TX 75041Phone: (469) 298-3118Website: https://dallasautos4less.com/

