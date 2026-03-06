CES Unveils the Next Generation of CES|BLUE

CES Launches Intelligent Workflow Automation within a New CES|BLUE UI/UX



PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Customized Energy Solutions (CES) today announced two significant additions to its proprietary CES|BLUE platform : the introduction of Workflow Queue functionality within the release of Phase One of a redesigned user interface and experience (UI/UX) y — a new on-system capability that enables retail energy teams to proactively surface and manage to resolution all data exceptions across accounts, billing, EDI, payments, and related system components.Both releases reflect CES’s ongoing investment in CES|BLUE and its commitment to giving clients tools that simplify the operational complexities in the competitive retail energy markets.A Redesigned User Interface and ExperiencePhase One introduces a re-architected and redesigned interface within the BLUE platform, featuring updated navigation, a cleaner visual layout, and a more intuitive user experience. Clients accessing Workflow Queues are already working within the new UI, which serves as a foundation for the broader platform rollout ahead.Phase Two of the UI/UX redesign — which will extend the updated experience to Customer Care and other core screens — is targeted within the next few months.Workflow Queues — Proactive Exception Management for Retail OperationsManaging data exceptions in retail energy operations often means relying on manual processes to organize issues that are identified upon receipt of usage data. This naturally causes delays in billing and creates downstream issues and more manual work. Workflow Queues are custom designed to surface and organize data exceptions earlier in the process to avoid any billing and associated cash flow delays."Data exceptions are an unavoidable reality for retailers at scale — the difference is how fast you resolve them. Work queues give operations teams real-time visibility and the tools to act decisively, turning a persistent challenge into a manageable workflow." – Kevin Corr – Manager, Retail Operations, Customized Energy SolutionsThe module automatically monitors data across key system components and flags records when they meet client-defined exception criteria. Operations managers can configure custom queues using AND/OR logic tailored to their business, while analysts work flagged records directly within the platform — assigning due dates, escalating time-sensitive items, updating statuses, and leaving notes for colleagues. A full audit trail captures every action taken on a flagged record from the moment it is identified to the moment it clears.CES|BLUE also includes a library of pre-built default queues covering the most common operational exceptions — including missing zip codes, capacity obligation gaps, billing configuration issues, and enrollment discrepancies — so teams can get started without any additional configuration.“CES is continuously investing in its software platforms to ensure our clients always have the most advanced technology available. We will continually leverage new innovations, positioning ourselves to deliver solutions that retailers desperately need to make their businesses more competitive and easier to operate.” — Kate Schmid, Director of Client Success Management, Customized Energy SolutionsA Platform That Continues to EvolveCES is continuously investing in CES|BLUE — with a particular acceleration in recent years — to ensure clients always have access to capable, modern software. The platform supports complex operations across enrollments, billing, capacity products, EDI, and multi-ISO market activity for retail energy providers across North America.The UI/UX redesign and Workflow Queue release are part of a broader, ongoing effort to modernize the platform — making it faster to navigate, easier to use, and more responsive to the operational demands retail energy providers face every day. Additional enhancements are in development and will be announced as they become available.About Customized Energy SolutionsCustomized Energy Solutions (CES) is a leading provider of software, consulting, and managed services that help companies succeed in the dynamic deregulated energy markets. CES has combined deep market expertise with advanced technology to deliver timely insights, operational support, and asset management solutions. CES manages over 30,000 MW of renewable and conventional generation resources across all North American ISOs, Ontario, Canada, and Guam, while providing trusted market intelligence and operational support to energy companies worldwide.Media ContactChristina Corcoran | Customized Energy Solutionsmarketing@ces-ltd.com | www.ces-ltd.com

