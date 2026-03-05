Hive Dispensary Opens New Location in New Paris, Ohio

Address: 618 S Washington St, New Paris, OH 45347 Hours: 9AM-9 PM Drive Thru Convenience

Hive Dispensary opens in New Paris, Ohio, expanding cannabis access with a welcoming retail experience, knowledgeable staff, and community focus.

We’re continuing to grow with purpose—bringing thoughtfully designed stores, well-trained teams, and a strong sense of hospitality into communities that deserve great access and great service.” — Angelo, Director of Retail at Hive Dispensary

NEW PARIS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hive Dispensary , a growing leader in Ohio’s cannabis retail space, is proud to announce the opening of its newest dispensary location in New Paris, Ohio, expanding access to safe, reliable cannabis products while continuing its commitment to education, service, and community connection.The new store is designed to provide an elevated guest experience focused on convenience, approachability, and thoughtful retail design—while serving patients and adult-use customers throughout Preble County and the surrounding region.Located in the heart of New Paris, the dispensary features:A welcoming, modern interior built for comfort and efficiency.An experienced, knowledgeable retail team.A strong focus on education and community engagement.Easy access for residents and travelers alike.The New Paris location is open daily from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, making it convenient for guests to visit whenever it fits their schedule. “This new location represents an exciting step forward for Hive in Ohio,” said Angelo, Director of Retail at Hive Dispensary. “We’re continuing to grow with purpose—bringing thoughtfully designed stores, well-trained teams, and a strong sense of hospitality into communities that deserve great access and great service. New Paris is a perfect fit for us, and we’re thrilled to be here.”Hive’s Retail Operations Manager Justin echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the brand’s hands-on approach to store development and customer experience. “Our focus with every opening is simple: make the experience easy, welcoming, and consistent from the moment someone walks through the door,” said Justin. “This team in New Paris has been incredible from day one, and we’re excited to build lasting relationships with the community while delivering the quality and care Hive is known for.”Hive Dispensary continues to expand across Ohio with a mission rooted in approachability, transparency, and community involvement—creating spaces where customers feel comfortable asking questions, learning about products, and finding what works best for their individual needs.For more information about Hive Dispensary and the new New Paris location, including menus and updates, visit www.thehivedispensary.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.