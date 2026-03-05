Apex MD and 10 Fitness Launch Partnership

Apex MD and 10 Fitness Launch Medically Guided Metabolic Health Program for Members

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "We’re are pleased to share a new wellness offering now available at 10 Fitness."

Apex MD is partnering with 10 Fitness to introduce our Metabolic Health Program — a personalized medical wellness approach designed to support metabolic health, preserve lean muscle, and improve overall energy when paired with fitness.

Unlike traditional wellness programs, this is not just about access to medications. Apex MD’s program is built around a fitness-first, medically guided system that includes personalized protocols, ongoing medical oversight, and progress tracking to ensure results are achieved safely and sustainably.

Over the last 20 years, some of the most prestigious organizations in the world have trusted the services and specialists of Apex including New York Yankees, the Olympic Training Center, the Dallas Cowboys, U.S. Navy SEALs, the Mayo Clinic, the United States White House, and the royal family of the UAE.

Apex MD is led by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Bowen who built the #1 longevity center in the world with Tony Robbins.

Apex MD and its results focused team have developed a metabolic health program with personalized protocols designed to optimize health and energy while protecting muscle mass. This same approach is now being integrated into the 10 Fitness experience.

As part of the Metabolic Health Program, members receive:

• Personalized wellness protocols tailored to individual needs

• Quarterly bloodwork and biomarker monitoring

• Unlimited Medical Provider Visits

• Progress tracking through the Apex MD portal and Apex Fit app

• Integration with your 10 Fitness workouts and personal training

• Dietitian coaching for additional support

This program is designed to help members get the most out of their workouts, identify and address progress plateaus, adapt to their body over time, and help them stay on track — inside and outside the gym.

"We’re proud to partner with Apex MD to bring the best of wellness to 10 Fitness members for a more connected, holistic approach to wellness."

Welcome to the Apex of wellness at 10 Fitness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.