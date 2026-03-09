Kanin Achieves Informed Sport Certification

Kanin Logo

Kanin energy shots are certified as being safer for athletes by the sports and dietary supplement industry's global leader in quality assurance.

Being certified Informed Sport demonstrates our commitment to the industry’s highest level of quality assurance allowing athletes and other fitness enthusiasts to feel confident about our ingredients.” — Tom Kurz

NEW CANAAN, CT, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kanin is pleased to announce that its line of energy shots is now certified with the Informed Sport program. Informed Sport certification provides the highest levels of quality assurance by testing every batch for substances banned in sport.Kanin is a premium line of great tasting, performance boosting energy shots that also provides antioxidants, enhanced clarity, immunity, and recovery from athletics and other physical activities that cause stress. Born from a desire to create a safer and more effective alternative to other energy beverages in the marketplace, Kanin shots deliver a perfectly balanced mental and physical boost that delivers confidence and helps raise performance levels when it matters most.“The energy and functional drink market is booming yet real innovation in this sector has been lagging. Consumers are eagerly seeking healthy alternatives to the brands currently dominating mindshare and store shelves,” said Tom Kurz, Kanin’s Founder and CEO. “Being certified Informed Sport demonstrates our commitment to the industry’s highest level of quality assurance allowing athletes and other fitness enthusiasts to feel confident about our ingredients..”For more information on Kanin, please visit https://www.kaninshot.com/ Developed in 2008, Informed Sport is a global banned substance testing program designed to provide elite athletes with the assurance that the supplements they’re using are tested to the highest of standards. All certified products are tested for more than 285 substances banned in sport using ISO/IEC 17025 accredited methods, the standard within the supplement industry.“Achieving certification with Informed Sport showcases a brand’s dedication to providing a high-quality product for their customers,” said Paul Klinger, INFORMED’s Head of Innovation and Global Market Development. “When an athlete sees the Informed Sport logo on Kanin packaging, they can be assured every single batch has been tested and has undergone our robust certification process. Along with banned substance testing, we also perform a manufacturing assessment and raw material check to further minimize the risk of banned substance contamination.”For more information on Informed Sport, please visit https://sport.wetestyoutrust.com/ ###About KaninIntroduced in 2025, Kanin is a line of feel-good performance shots that promote steady energy and laser focus without the crash. Kanin’s proprietary formulation includes powerful, science-backed branded ingredients that work in harmony to deliver a sustained, in-the-zone boost that is perfect for powering through intense workouts, busy work days, or any adventure that life throws your way.For more information on Kanin, please visit https://www.kaninshot.com/ About INFORMEDThe INFORMED brands are global quality assurance and certification programs designed for the sports and dietary supplement industry. The programs including Informed Sport, Informed Choice, Informed Protein, Informed Manufacturer, and Informed Ingredient are members of LGC ASSURE - which brings together four of LGC’s leading brands to provide a connected series of supply chain assurance solutions.For more information on these programs visit https://wetestyoutrust.com/



