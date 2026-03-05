B&C to Present Lexology Masterclass 'PFAS in consumer products: a multi-state compliance guide'

Lindsay A. Holden, Ph.D., DABT®; Carla N. Hutton; and Lynn L. Bergeson will present “PFAS in Consumer Products: Navigating Multi-State Compliance and Regulatory Strategy”

B&C speakers will describe PFAS reporting frameworks at the federal and state level, as well as state notification, restriction, and prohibition requirements.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C) is pleased to present “ PFAS in consumer products: a multi-state compliance guide ,” on April 14, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (EDT). This complimentary Lexology Masterclass will analyze per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances’ (PFAS) reporting frameworks at the federal and state level, as well as state notification, restriction, and prohibition requirements.PFAS complexity as a class of chemicals may be matched only by the intricacy of emerging federal and state PFAS regulations. At the federal level, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has taken steps to prevent companies from resuming uses of PFAS that have been abandoned. EPA has twice postponed its reporting rule and is preparing to reopen aspects of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) reporting rule for public comment. While EPA will seek historical data on products containing PFAS, states, including Minnesota and Connecticut, are implementing reporting requirements now on products containing intentionally added PFAS to meet July 1, 2026, deadlines. Maine, Minnesota, and New Mexico will ban PFAS in almost all products in 2032 unless the product has a currently unavoidable use (CUU) determination, yet only Maine has completed its CUU rulemaking.In comparing these frameworks and requirements, webinar participants will:- Appreciate the complexity of PFAS and the diversity of regulatory approaches;- Understand jurisdictional divergence in PFAS regulation to better navigate emerging PFAS initiatives;- Anticipate regulatory outcomes of emerging PFAS initiatives;- Integrate more holistically divergent governance standards to anticipate and avoid market access limitations; and- Advise better and more confidently on the legal and commercial issues flowing from these many initiatives.Speakers:Lynn L. Bergeson ( https://www.lawbc.com/people-lynn-l-bergeson/ ), Managing Partner, Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C), has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of TSCA, the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), the European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) regulation, the Food Quality Protection Act (FQPA), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Ms. Bergeson’s peerless mastery of the complex interplay between chemical innovation, regulatory oversight, policy making, and product commercialization, and her decades of experience as an entrepreneur and business owner, allow her to develop client-focused and business-sensitive strategies whether advocating before EPA, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. state regulatory agencies, or other governance and standard-setting bodies.Lindsay A. Holden, Ph.D., DABT ( https://www.lawbc.com/people-lindsay-a-holden/ ), Senior Toxicologist/Regulatory Scientist, B&C, has extensive experience in molecular mechanisms of exposure across a wide range of chemicals and materials. As a toxicologist with the U.S. Department of Defense, she conducted numerous human health and environmental hazard and risk assessments in occupational, hazardous waste, and military base settings; led teams of researchers conducting basic and early-stage medical research and development; and advocated for national security requirements through interagency engagement with EPA. Dr. Holden assists clients engaged with EPA on TSCA risk assessments and risk management rules and assists in preparing, analyzing, and interpreting environmental, toxicity, and public health data to support regulatory compliance and sustained commercial success.Carla N. Hutton ( https://www.lawbc.com/people-carla-n-hutton/ ), Senior Regulatory Analyst, B&C, commands an unmatched breadth and depth of knowledge regarding federal and state PFAS developments and the regulatory, legislative, and judicial drivers shaping the global PFAS landscape. Ms. Hutton provides horizon scanning intelligence for B&C clients so they can anticipate and prepare to take competitive advantage of regulatory trends and changes that affect their products and supply chains. She authors memoranda for B&C clients on regulatory and legislative developments, providing information that is focused, timely, and applicable to client initiatives.

