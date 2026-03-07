Rackfinity Solidifies Role as Key Infrastructure Partner for Aerospace and Defense Leaders

Rackfinity, a leader in intelligent technology, has cemented their role as a key infrastructure partner for global aerospace and defense organizations.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rackfinity's implementation of high-quality IT equipment optimizes the day-to-day functionality of valuable institutions worldwide.Rackfinity’s Role in Maintaining a Priority Infrastructure Plan For more than two decades, Rackfinity has collaborated with corporate entities, industrial organizations, and government sectors. Key partnerships include Ergotron, Kendall Howard, SpaceX, and Raytheon.The company’s end-to-end approach has helped sustain its reputation. Rackfinity understands that each organization is different, with unique networking and IT requirements.As a result, Rackfinity prioritizes comprehensive communication and research when formulating customized solutions.With an array of equipment and communication-focused approach to problem solving, Rackfinity is capable to assist aerospace and defense leaders with infrastructure optimization.These aspects help improve efficiency and allow for long-term strategic planning. A maintained infrastructure system provides a foundation for organizations to build upon. What is Cloud Infrastructure ? How is it Helpful?In addition to physical server equipment, Rackfinity is excited to implement cloud infrastructure into aerospace and defense organizations. The brand has received certifications from ISNetworld, Ariba, Exostar, Transcepta, and Coupa. These certifications reflect Rackfinity's ability to support deployments that use both on-site and cloud-based environments.With the continuous advancements in digital technology, cloud infrastructure is a modern way to optimize data management, processing, and delivery.A primary benefit of cloud infrastructure is their extensive safety protocols. Organizations will be able to manage their data and information accessibility remotely. Furthermore, security programs will provide firewalls, which serve as threat protection against malicious players.Cloud computing is the natural progression of data storage, therefore, it is imperative for innovative organizations within aerospace and defense to modernize their infrastructure system.About Rackfinity: A global player in intelligent technology, Rackfinity provides versatile equipment for corporate workspaces and sectors. The Minnesota-based company proudly offers custom IT solutions, kitting, and deployment to all types of workspaces.Media Contact: Chris Stanek Email: chris.stanek@rackfinity.com Phone: 1-800-944-0338 Website: www.rackfinity.com

