DENISE MCCORMICK RECENTLY SELECTED FOR THE TRAILBLAZER AWARD BY IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denise McCormick, World Renowned Educational Coach and 6X International Bestselling Author was recently selected for The Trailblazer Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her determination, integrity, and commitment to her field.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor in itself. The Trailblazer Award recognizes individuals who have broken barriers, pioneered innovative methods in their industry, and set new standards of excellence in their areas of expertise. In recognition of his extraordinary impact and enduring commitment to her industry, Ms. Denise McCormick will be honored with the Trailblazer Award at IAOTP’s 2026 Annual Awards Gala With over three decades of experience in the education sector, spanning elementary through graduate-level teaching, Ms. Denise McCormick has established herself as a respected authority in the field. As a seasoned and trusted Education Coach, Denise is passionate about providing educators with meaningful, emotionally enriching support—especially those facing challenges in accessing resources and guidance.A firm believer in the power of women to drive societal progress, Denise harnesses their intelligence and creativity to foster meaningful change. As the CEO of Success Mindset Mentorship LLC, and the administrator of the private Facebook group, The Educator’s Edge, she supports educators in multiple ways and also appears often on podcasts and TV shows sharing her wisdom and expertise in success mindset and overcoming adversity. She is also an Associate Producer with Dr. Angela Sadler Williamson’s PBS documentary Authentic Conversations.Denise’s work is deeply rooted in helping educators prioritize self-care and personal growth. She creates an environment where students and professionals alike can overcome fear, build resilience, and unlock their inner strength. Beyond coaching, her inspiring narratives have been featured in multiple esteemed literary works, including Ordinary Miracles, Women Who Impact, Women Who Shine, Never Mind the Monkey Mind, Polly the Talking Collie: I Am Taking 100% Responsibility, Leading With Legacy and the Top Fifty Fearless Leaders. Through these contributions, Denise continues to uplift and empower others on their journey of personal and professional development. She is currently working on her next book, The Power of Living in the Moment in a Mastermind led by Jack Canfield and Steve Harrison.Currently, Denise serves on the Board of Directors for Links Across Borders, a registered nonprofit based in Ontario, Canada, and Ghana, West Africa. The organization fosters opportunities and programs that encourage individuals, families, and groups to engage in local and international community development. In May 2024, she traveled to Ghana to further these efforts.In addition to her board service, Denise spent five years as the Primary Delegation Leader for People to People Student Ambassadors, leading 40 middle school students on educational journeys across ten countries. These experiences provided students with valuable global perspectives and promoted cultural exchange, reinforcing Denise’s lifelong commitment to learning and leadership.Before embarking on her professional career path, Denise completed her undergraduate work at Iowa State University and Iowa Wesleyan University. Her M.A.E. in Education, K-12 Reading Specialist, and K-8 Reading Endorsement were from Viterbo University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Denise McCormick has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2000, Denise received the State of Iowa Literacy Award, issued by the Iowa Council of Teachers of English Language Arts in association with the Mount Pleasant Community School District. In 2023, she was recognized by Marquis Who’s Who in America and featured on the cover of Insight Magazine. That same year, she was also selected by the Wall Street Journal as one of nine Distinguished Leaders of 2024. In 2000, Denise received the State of Iowa Literacy Award, issued by the Iowa Council of Teachers of English Language Arts in association with the Mount Pleasant Community School District. In 2023, she was recognized by Marquis Who's Who in America and featured on the cover of Insight Magazine. That same year, she was also selected by the Wall Street Journal as one of nine Distinguished Leaders of 2024. Her achievements have continued to earn national attention, including an appearance in the Winter 2025 edition of Vogue Magazine.Last year, Denise was honored with multiple accolades, including Top Best-Selling Author, Educational Coach of the Year 2024, and Empowered Woman of the Year. She also graced the covers of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and Insight Magazine where she was honored in Marquis Who's Who. She was also selected by the Wall Street Journal as one of the Distinguished Leaders of 2024. Last year she was awarded with Top Best-Selling Author and Educator of the Decade and was featured in the IAOTP's International Best Seller, Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication. She will be awarded this December at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York for her most recent selection of The Trailblazer Award.Beyond her successful career, Denise is a sought-after inspirational speaker and trainer. As a Certified Jack Canfield Trainer in The Success Principles and an active member of the World Class Speaker Society, she empowers audiences through transformative workshops and keynote presentations.Looking back, Denise attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

