ConsentScout Launches Automated Scanner That Catches Cookie Violations Before Regulators Do

New tool scans websites in a clean browser session, flagging non-essential cookies that fire without consent and verifying Google Consent Mode configuration

Consent banners can create the illusion of compliance. The reality is that many sites are leaking data the moment the page loads, and the site owner has no idea.” — Andy Langton

LONDON, WESTMINSTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConsentScout today launched a web-based compliance scanner that detects cookie violations in real time. The tool opens each target page as a new user would - no cached consent, no stored preferences - and reports exactly which cookies fire before a visitor has interacted with any consent mechanism.The problem is widespread. Consent banners are near-universal, but the underlying implementation frequently fails. Analytics and marketing trackers load on page render, regardless of the banner’s presence. Most site owners have no way to verify their setup independently - they trust their CMS plugin, tag manager, or developer, and discover the gap only when an ICO investigation or a GDPR complaint surfaces.What It Does- Cookie Detection: Identifies first- and third-party cookies across functional, analytics, and marketing categories. Flags anything that sets before consent is granted.- Consent Signal Verification: Checks Google Consent Mode (GCM), UET tags, and TCF strings to confirm that tagging infrastructure respects user choices as intended.- Audit-Ready Exports: Generates CSV reports, PDF summaries, and HAR network captures - evidence-grade documentation for regulatory audits or client reporting.- Bulk Scanning: Agency and enterprise tiers support batch processing across hundreds of pages or client domains in a single run.AvailabilityConsentScout is available now at consentscout.com. A free tier provides three scans per day. Paid plans (Starter, Pro, and Agency) offer increased volume, scan history, priority support, and API access.

