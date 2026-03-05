Air Force Veteran With Son Deployed Qualifies for Georgia Labor Commissioner Race

U.S. Air Force Veteran and Georgia Labor Commissioner candidate Nikki Porcher at the Capitol after officially qualifying for the Labor Commissioner race

Drawing on lived experience as a veteran, parent, and entrepreneur, Nikki Porcher’s plan for GDOL centers jobs, training, and opportunity.

Georgia is training people for jobs every day through our schools and technical colleges. But too many workers still leave those programs without a clear path to employment.” — Nikki Porcher

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikki Porcher, a U.S. Air Force veteran, entrepreneur, and founder of the national organization Buy From A Black Woman, officially qualified Thursday as a candidate for Georgia Labor Commissioner. Porcher enters the race with firsthand experience navigating the workforce system both as a veteran returning home and as the mother of a service member currently deployed overseas.

After leaving the military, Porcher struggled to find stable work through the same workforce systems many Georgians rely on today. Nearly two decades later, her family encountered many of the same challenges again. Her son completed certifications through Georgia’s technical college system while searching for employment. But after struggling to find real opportunities through job listings connected to the state workforce system, he ultimately chose military service and is now deployed overseas.

“Georgia is training people for jobs every day through our schools and technical colleges. But too many workers still leave those programs without a clear path to employment,” Porcher said.

During a recent five-minute call from overseas, her son told her he believed in her campaign. “Then he said, ‘You better win, because I’m going to need a job when I get out,’” Porcher explained. For her, that moment reinforced why the role of Labor Commissioner matters. “Georgia should be ready for our veterans before they land,” she said. “Skills translated. Credentials recognized. Employers connected. No red tape. No delay,” Porcher added.

Beyond her military service, Porcher is known nationally for founding Buy From A Black Woman, an organization that has helped more than 700 entrepreneurs gain access to resources, certifications, and funding opportunities. Businesses supported through the organization’s programs have generated more than $6.12 million in revenue since 2021. Porcher says her experience building economic infrastructure outside of government has shaped how she views the role of Labor Commissioner.

“The Department of Labor should do more than process paperwork,” Porcher said. “It should connect workers to real opportunity and help businesses find the people they need to grow,” she clarified.

Porcher also says the conversation about workforce policy must include the real barriers that keep people from being able to work. “Workforce policy isn’t just about job postings,” she said. “It’s about whether a parent can afford childcare, whether someone has transportation to get to work, and whether training actually leads to a real job,” she explained.

Porcher says her campaign will focus on modernizing the state’s labor systems, strengthening job pipelines across all 159 counties, and ensuring workers, veterans, and small businesses can access the opportunities they have earned. “For families across Georgia, who runs this office affects their stability and their future,” Porcher said. “This is not just politics for me. It is personal,” she emphasized.

“We can build a Georgia where work works for everyone,” she said. “And that includes the people who raised their right hand to serve this country.”

For more information on Porcher’s campaign, visit Vote4Nikki.com.

About Nikki Porcher

Nikki Porcher is a U.S. Air Force veteran, former public school teacher, and founder of Buy From A Black Woman, a national nonprofit that supports Black women business owners. Her work has generated more than $6.12 million in documented economic impact and earned multiple Stevie Awards, including Woman of the Year Government or Nonprofit, Achievement in Diversity & Inclusion, Social Activist of the Year, and Event of the Year.

She is running for Georgia Labor Commissioner to modernize the state's labor systems and ensure every worker in every county has access to opportunity, stability, and support. Her campaign is rooted in one guiding belief: strong jobs build strong communities.

Nikki Porcher is building a Georgia where work works for everyone.

