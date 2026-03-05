Crypto Power Hour #1 Crypto Show On Rumble

PALM BEACH, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the "#1 Crypto Show on Rumble," The Crypto Power Hour has achieved significant prominence through strong live viewership and engagement. It has garnered millions of views overall and stands as the leading crypto program on alternative media channels, recognized as the top contender in daily crypto news coverage.The show delivers an ultimate deep dive into cryptocurrency, blockchain, and decentralized finance (DeFi). It offers expert insights, top interviews, exciting new projects, breaking news, and innovations shaping digital finance for seasoned investors and newcomers alike. The motto: "In Crypto We Trust!”The Crypto Power Hour, hosted and produced by George Balloutine (X @GBalloutine), Lance Migliaccio (X @LanceMigliaccio), and Kirk St. Johns (X @CKirk2023). The show airs live Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 a.m. EST on Rumble and Locals, with episodes available on-demand across major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and more. Follow @CryptoPowerHouron X for updates.Platform Leadership and RankingsOn Rumble, the show maintains a top presence in the cryptocurrency category, consistently appearing in Editor’s Picks and the Finance & Crypto featured section. It stands out for its comprehensive coverage of DeFi, altcoins, and institutional trends, differentiating it from Bitcoin-only focused programs."Rumble isn't just a platform—it's the rocket fuel behind our success. We couldn't have grown this fast, hit #1 crypto status, and built millions of views without Rumble's commitment to real free speech and uncensored financial truth. While other places censor and throttle crypto voices, Rumble lets us go full throttle. If you're serious about crypto in 2026, this is where the real action—and real growth—happens. Thank you, @chrispavlovski and the Rumble team—you're changing the game!" — Lance Migliaccio, Host & Founder Globally, it ranks in the top 1% for popularity on Podchaser/Listen Notes, features in the top 100 (Business/Investing) on Apple Podcasts, appears on Podbean’s Featured Powerlist, and is recognized as a top-tier community on Locals.In early 2026, the show reached a major milestone, supported by a 65% increase in audience members who believe crypto holds stronger 10-year potential than traditional stocks. This growth aligns with Rumble’s emergence as a hub for uncensored financial content, bolstered by its strategic partnership with Tether (issuer of USDT). The alliance includes a $775 million investment (granting Tether a 48% stake), a $100 million advertising commitment, and $150 million in GPU services—positioning Rumble as a key player in crypto-integrated cloud computing and enhancing appeal for shows like The Crypto Power Hour.The program outshines competitors with broader market coverage, including DeFi, altcoins, institutional moves, and platform integrations like Rumble Wallet for crypto tipping.Key Insights for 2026Viewership continues to climb amid growing confidence in crypto’s long-term outlook. While traditional audio rankings favor legacy shows, multi-channel metrics (including video views) position The Crypto Power Hour as a top 3 national contender for daily crypto news.Partnerships and InfluencePowered/Sponsored by Solum Global, the world’s first transparent digital network redeemable in gold, enabling seamless digital settlement between digital currencies and gold. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, Solum Global integrates global digital and fiat currencies with real-world assets (gold) via blockchain, AI, smart contracts, its stablecoin (sgUSD), and proprietary Electronic Health Wallet (EHW), emphasizing transparency, security, cost savings, volatility hedging, and instant settlements.Its reach is amplified through partnerships leveraging Rumble’s growing crypto-focused audience to deliver unfiltered content."The Crypto Power Hour is a beacon of unfiltered crypto insight with millions of views and top rankings. I'm proud of our partnership empowering everyone who has interest in all things Crypto / Blockchain." — Kirk St. Johns, Co-Founder of Solum Global Targeted Audience ProfileThe show attracts a prime investing demographic: primarily ages 30–59 (66%), with growing Gen Z (18–25) participation; roughly balanced gender (51% male, 48% female); 66% college-educated, many with incomes over $75,000. Key interests include DeFi, gold-backed assets like Solum Global, and faith-driven stewardship of wealth.In the DeFi, blockchain, and cryptocurrency media space, The Crypto Power Hour sets the standard for programming, demonstrating strong top of tier dominance in its niche.For press inquiries, interview requests, or sponsorship email: info@solum.globalWatch live: https://rumble.com/c/CryptoPowerHour?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o

