Ship Desalination Machine Market 2026: Growing Need for Onboard Water Solutions Boosts Demand

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ship desalination machine market is shaped by a combination of global maritime and marine equipment manufacturers and specialized water treatment technology providers. Key players are prioritizing energy-efficient reverse osmosis systems, advanced thermal distillation units, modular and compact designs for space-limited vessel environments, and automated control and monitoring solutions to strengthen their market position while meeting stringent maritime standards. Emphasis on fuel efficiency, reliability in harsh sea conditions, ease of maintenance, and compliance with international maritime regulations remains central to competitive differentiation. Integration of digital diagnostics and predictive maintenance platforms to minimize downtime and operating costs is increasingly important. Understanding this competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technology innovation, and strategic partnerships in the rapidly expanding marine desalination equipment sector serving commercial ships, naval vessels, and offshore platforms.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Ship Desalination Machine Market?

• According to our research, Hamworthy (part of Wärtsilä) led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The company’s marine water systems division, which is directly involved in the ship desalination machine market, provides a comprehensive range of onboard freshwater generation solutions, including reverse osmosis desalination units, thermal distillation evaporators, integrated water treatment systems, automation controls, and aftermarket service support, ensuring reliable freshwater supply for commercial vessels, cruise ships, naval fleets, and offshore platforms while complying with international maritime regulations and operational efficiency standards.

Who Are The Major Players In The Ship Desalination Machine Market?

Major companies operating in ship desalination machine market are Hamworthy (part of Wärtsilä), Alfa Laval AB, Veolia Environnement S.A., MECO, Aquatech (now Hitachi Aqua-Tech Engineering Pte. Ltd.), ENWA Sandnes, KYSEARO, IDE Technologies, Peter Taboada, SLCE Watermakers, Spectra Watermakers (Katadyn Group), Uniwin, Devise Engineering S.A., Pomar Water, AMPAC USA, Schenker Watermakers, Spot Zero Reverse Osmosis (Parker Hannifin subsidiary), DongHwa Entec, SeaWater Pro LLC, Blue Water Desalination, Rochem Water Treatment GmbH, Advanced Equipment and Services, Inc., Lenntech, Cathelco (Evac Group), Osmosea Srl, B&P Water Technologies.

How Concentrated Is The Ship Desalination Machine Market?

The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 16% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent maritime safety and environmental standards such as IMO and SOLAS compliance, energy-efficient and corrosion-resistant system design requirements, compact engineering constraints for space-limited vessel environments, and the need for high reliability and minimal maintenance during long-duration marine operations. Leading players such as Hamworthy (part of Wartsila Corporation), Alfa Laval AB, Veolia Environnement S.A., MECO, Hitachi Aqua-Tech Engineering Pte. Ltd., ENWA Sandnes, KYSEARO, IDE Technologies, Peter Taboada, and SLCE Watermakers hold notable market shares through diversified marine desalination portfolios, global service networks, strategic aftermarket support, and continuous innovation in compact, energy-efficient, and corrosion-resistant desalination systems. As demand rises across commercial vessels, naval fleets, offshore platforms, and recreational maritime segments, product innovation, modular system development, and regulatory-compliant engineering are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Hamworthy (part of Wärtsilä) (4%)

o Alfa Laval AB (3%)

o Veolia Environnement S.A. (3%)

o MECO (2%)

o Aquatech (now Hitachi Aqua-Tech Engineering Pte. Ltd.) (2%)

o ENWA Sandnes (1%)

o KYSEARO (1%)

o IDE Technologies (1%)

o Peter Taboada (1%)

o SLCE Watermakers (0.4%)

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Ship Desalination Machine Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the ship desalination machine market include DuPont de Nemours Inc., Toray Industries Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (Veolia), Pall Corporation (Danaher), Sulzer Ltd., Grundfos Holding A/S, Danfoss A/S, Pentair plc, Sandvik AB, ThyssenKrupp AG, 3M Company, Saint-Gobain S.A., ITT Inc., Georg Fischer AG, LANXESS AG, Koch Separation Solutions, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Xylem Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Ship Desalination Machine Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the ship desalination machine market include Wärtsilä Corporation, GEA Group AG, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., IMI Critical Engineering, The Weir Group PLC, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Wilhelmsen Group, Drew Marine, TeamTec AS, Bio-Ship, ERG Airborne, SMC Corporation, Marshall Valve & Fittings, Grainger Inc., Ferguson plc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Ship Desalination Machine Market?

• Major end users in the ship desalination machine market include A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (Maersk Line), Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM Group, COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. Ltd., Hapag-Lloyd AG, Evergreen Marine Corporation, Carnival Corporation & plc, Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., BP plc, Shell plc, ExxonMobil Corporation, Equinor ASA, Seadrill Limited, Transocean Ltd., U.S. Navy, Royal Navy (UK), China People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Caterpillar Inc. (Marine Division), Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

What Are the Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Dual-unit integration in ship desalination machines is transforming onboard freshwater generation by enhancing operational flexibility, improving system reliability, and optimizing energy efficiency across varying water demand conditions.

• Example: In September 2024, HP Watermakers launched the HP SCA DOUBLE series at the Cannes Yachting Festival, featuring advanced dual-unit integration for marine desalination systems.

• Its optimized pump placement closer to seawater inlets reduces the unit’s width by 33% while maintaining height and depth, improves seawater intake efficiency, prevents air bubbles in long pipelines, and enables vessels to operate one or both units as needed, ensuring continuous freshwater supply and improved onboard operational efficiency.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Wave-Powered Floating Desalination Systems Advancing Sustainable Maritime Water Supply

• Solar-Powered Portable Desalination Units For Remote Maritime Applications

• Plug-And-Play Reverse Osmosis Integration Enhancing Shipboard Water Treatment

• Floating Reverse Osmosis Platforms Enabling Mobile Freshwater Production At Sea

