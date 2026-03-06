Weather Forecasting Services Market 2026-2030: Revealing Growth Trends and Recent Developments

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weather forecasting services have become increasingly vital in recent years, driven by technological advancements and growing demand across various sectors. This market is experiencing steady growth, supported by enhanced meteorological infrastructure and expanding applications in industries such as aviation, agriculture, and disaster management. Let’s explore the market size, key growth drivers, major players, and emerging trends shaping this sector’s future.

Forecasting the Weather Forecasting Services Market Size and Growth

The weather forecasting services market has witnessed significant expansion, with its value expected to rise from $2.44 billion in 2025 to $2.64 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth during the past period is largely driven by enhanced meteorological monitoring systems, greater dependence on weather data for operational decisions, increasing forecasting requirements in aviation and maritime sectors, the adoption of satellite-based technologies, and heightened demand for disaster preparedness solutions.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its robust growth trajectory, reaching $3.52 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.5%. Factors fueling this forecast period expansion include rising investments in climate resilience strategies, the growing use of advanced analytics and machine learning, the spread of weather-as-a-service offerings, and increased demand from agricultural and energy industries. Emerging trends expected to influence the market encompass the wider adoption of AI-driven forecasting models, integration of real-time sensor data, rising interest in hyperlocal weather insights, growth in climate risk analytics, and continuous improvements in predictive accuracy.

Understanding Weather Forecasting Services and Their Purpose

Weather forecasting services involve predicting atmospheric conditions for specific locations and timeframes using scientific methods and technology. The core aim of these services is to provide information that helps individuals and organizations reduce losses caused by adverse weather and enhance societal benefits. These benefits include protecting lives and property, improving public health and safety, supporting economic growth, and elevating overall quality of life.

Government Initiatives as a Catalyst for Weather Forecasting Market Growth

Government programs focused on advancing weather forecasting capabilities are a key factor propelling this market forward. Such initiatives typically involve policies and projects designed to improve societal welfare, economic stability, and public safety. By partnering with meteorological agencies, academic institutions, and international organizations, governments facilitate data sharing, research collaboration, and innovation that lead to more accurate and comprehensive forecasts. For example, the US government, through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Forecast Office, is currently reviewing proposals for FY24 funding opportunities. This initiative plans to support three to six new projects with funding up to $2 million annually, underscoring the role of government support in driving market development.

North America Holds the Leading Position in Weather Forecasting Services

In 2025, North America emerged as the largest regional market for weather forecasting services. The market analysis includes other important regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global dynamics within the sector.

