Pharma ADMET Testing Market 2026: Discover Drug Development Tools Accelerating Regulatory Success

The Business Research Company's Pharma ADMET Testing Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pharma ADMET testing market is dominated by a mix of global pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and specialized biotech and software firms. Market players are increasingly focusing on in silico modeling, AI-driven prediction platforms, and high-throughput screening technologies to improve drug safety and reduce late-stage failures. Emphasis on early-stage toxicity assessment, regulatory compliance, and cost-efficient drug development is strengthening competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to accelerate R&D pipelines, optimize partnerships, and capitalize on emerging opportunities in predictive pharmacokinetics and toxicology.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Pharma ADMET Testing Market?

According to our research, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD ICON plc) led global sales in 2024 with 1% market share. The Life Sciences Solutions division of the company is partially involved in the pharma ADMET testing market, provides instruments, reagents and consumables for biological and medical research, diagnosis of disease and discovery and production of new medicines and vaccines.

How Concentrated Is the Pharma ADMET Testing Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 12% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the presence of numerous small and mid-sized providers offering specialized assay formats, niche biological models, and tailored ADMET solutions across different stages of drug discovery. No single vendor exerts significant market control, as competition is driven primarily by scientific expertise, breadth of ADMET service portfolios, and the ability to integrate advanced in-vitro, in-vivo, high-throughput, and computational modeling technologies. Leading CROs and analytical technology companies—such as Thermo Fisher Scientific (PPD), IQVIA, Charles River Laboratories, Labcorp (Covance), Eurofins Scientific, and WuXi AppTec—maintain marginally higher shares due to their global scale, regulatory credibility, and end-to-end drug development capabilities. As pharmaceutical companies increasingly prioritize early-stage risk mitigation, faster candidate screening, and data-driven decision-making, partnerships, service expansion, and selective consolidation are expected to gradually strengthen the position of larger, integrated ADMET service providers.

•Leading companies include:

oThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD ICON plc) (1%)

oIQVIA Inc. (1%)

oCharles River Laboratories International Inc (1%)

oLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance Inc.) (1%)

oEurofins Scientific SE (1%)

oWuxi AppTec Co. Ltd. (1%)

oAgilent Technologies Inc. (1%)

oPerkinelmer Inc (1%)

oEvotec A.G. (Aptuit LLC, Cyprotex Limited) (1%)

oCatalent Inc. (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Aixial Mexico S.A. de C.V., Nucro-Technics Inc., ITR Laboratories Canada Inc., BRI Biopharmaceutical Research Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Altasciences Company Inc., Frontage Laboratories, Inc., IQVIA Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Labcorp Drug Development, Inc., PPD Development, LP (part of Thermo Fisher Scientific), BioDuro, LLC, ChemDiv, Inc., BioIVT, LLC, and Covance Inc. are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., Catalent, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Beckman Coulter, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., CMIC Holdings Co., Ltd., Promega Corporation, Evotec SE, MecRx Pty Ltd, Bruker Corporation, BGI Genomics Co., Ltd., Illumina, Inc., MGI Tech Co., Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, TCG Lifesciences Ltd., BioDuro, LLC, Shanghai ChemPartner Co., Ltd., Shanghai Medicilon Inc., JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd., Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd., LSI Medience Corporation, Frontage Laboratories, Inc., CorestemChemon Inc., HLB Biostep Co., Ltd., Axcelead Drug Discovery Partners, Inc., CN Bio Innovations Limited, Superluminal Medicines, Inc., Xeureka, Inc. and XtalPi Holdings Limited are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Eurofins Scientific SE, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Azenta Life Sciences, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Evotec SE, InSphero AG and Genialis d.o.o. are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: CN Bio (registered as CN Bio Innovations Ltd), Biognosys AG, Singleron Biotechnologies Co., Ltd, Eurofins Scientific SE (Societas Europaea), Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Azenta Life Sciences, Inc., Rosetta Omics (operating name of the Rosetta Omics precision medicine company), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Creative Proteomics (private proteomics service provider), Evotec SE (formerly Evotec A.G.), IRBM S.p.A., BenevolentAI S.A., InSphero AG, ZEISS Group (Carl Zeiss Stiftung – ZEISS Group), Admescope Ltd, BIOVIA (a brand of Dassault Systèmes BIOVIA), Symeres B.V., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Curia Global, LLC (formerly Albemarle-Curia), and Exscientia plc are leading companies in this region.

•South America: IQVIA Argentina S.A., ICON Public Limited Company, Fortrea Holdings Inc., Parexel International Corporation, Eurofins Scientific SE, SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, SGS Chile Limitada, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE and Merck KGaA are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Establishment of dedicated peptide laboratories are transforming to support the growing demand for peptide-based therapeutics and streamline ADMET and preclinical workflows.

•Example: Syngene International peptide laboratory and advanced automation systems (October 2025) are designed to improve efficiency, consistency, and scalability in ADMET testing and drug discovery support.

•These innovations aims to deliver a more efficient, reliable and scalable solution, enabling faster, more robust ADMET testing services.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Focusing on new drug candidate screening with AI/ML models to strengthen market position

•Enhancing investments in high-throughput and automated platforms

•Focusing on strategic collaborations and licensing

•Adopting advanced in vitro models (3D cultures, organ-on-chip)

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

