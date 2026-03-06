ZEELOOL Announces 2026 Spring Eyewear Promotion Event

ZEELOOL 2026 Spring Sale ZEELOOL frames up to 80% off Glasses Upgrade Kit

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZEELOOL, a leading online eyewear retailer, is excited to announce its 2026 Spring Eyewear Promotion Event. This limited-time event offers customers the chance to upgrade their eyewear collection with unbeatable deals on frames, lenses, and more.From now until the end of the spring season, customers can enjoy up to 80% OFF on frames, with prices starting at just $3. This frme flash sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on stylish and affordable eyewear for the upcoming season.But that's not all - ZEELOOL is also offering glasses starting at just $7, making it easier than ever to find the perfect pair of glasses without breaking the bank. And for those looking to upgrade their lenses, ZEELOOL is offering 15% OFF on select lenses. With a wide range of options including photochromic, driving , and blue light blocking lenses, customers can find the perfect fit for their needs.But the deals don't stop there. ZEELOOL is also offering a Spring Upgrade Kit for under $66, which includes a trendy frame and high-quality, functional prescription lenses. Customers can choose from a variety of lens options, including photochromic lenses , blue light blocking lenses, and driving lenses with SPH +/-6.00 available."We are thrilled to launch our 2026 Spring Sale and provide our customers with the greatest discounts on stylish frames and high-quality lenses. Our objective is to make eyewear inexpensive and available to anyone without sacrificing quality. "Our Spring Sale is a step towards achieving our belief that everyone deserves to look and feel their best," Fiona, ZEELOOL's marketing director, stated.Don't miss out on these amazing deals - visit ZEELOOL's 2026 Spring Sale today to upgrade your eyewear collection for the spring season. With prices this low, these deals won't last long.

