BibleIt Launches AI-Powered Scripture Search Engine for Topical Biblical Discovery

Bryan Rich, Founder of BibleIt.AI and Logic Fund Management.

New Mobile App Helps Anyone Find Biblical Answers to Life's Questions in Seconds

People have real questions, and the Bible has real answers. We built this app to remove the barriers between someone's question and God's Word. Just type what's on your mind and let Scripture speak.” — Bryan Rich, Founder

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BibleIt ( BibleIt.AI ) has officially launched to answer the single most searched spiritual question in the world: 'What does the Bible say about...?'"As the world watches conflict unfold across the Middle East, millions are turning to Google and AI chatbots with a simple question: what does the Bible say about war?The answers they're getting are filtered. Softened. Carefully hedged to avoid saying anything the AI's cultural guardrails deem too direct.BibleIt is a new free app that takes a different approach. Users type any topic — war, fear, anxiety, forgiveness, marriage, purpose — and get what the Bible actually says. Relevant verses from both the Old and New Testaments, a clear summary, a prayer, and a "Go Deeper" recommendation pointing users back to their own Bible. All in seconds."For the past ten months, I started every morning asking ChatGPT what the Bible says about whatever was on my mind," said Bryan Rich, an investor, entrepreneur, and the creator of BibleIt. "And every morning, the answers came back filtered through cultural guardrails. I found myself building a sophisticated prompt just to get a straight answer from Scripture. If I'm doing this, millions of other people are just accepting the filtered version. So I built BibleIt."BibleIt is non-denominational and does not soften hard truths or add cultural commentary. Every response leads with actual Scripture, not opinion. The app uses Claude AI by Anthropic to identify, compile, and present relevant verses on any topic — the AI organizes the summaries, context, and prayers around Scripture, not in place of it. Every response includes full verse references so users can study further in their preferred translation."People are Googling their spiritual questions and ending up on Reddit," Rich added. "They're asking AI chatbots and getting answers filtered — if not manipulated — through cultural bias. BibleIt gives them Scripture — not opinions, not algorithms deciding what they should hear."BibleIt is designed for spiritual seekers, small groups, pastors, and anyone looking for biblical guidance in everyday moments — or in moments like these. The app is completely free, requires no account, no email, and no personal information.BibleIt is available now on the Apple App Store and on the web at BibleIt.AI. An Android version is coming soon.App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/bibleit-ask-the-bible/id6759204107 Web: https://bibleit.ai Contact: Bryan Rich, Founder — support@bibleit.aiBryan Rich is the founder of Logic Fund Management and publisher of Pro Perspectives, a daily macro and investment newsletter with over 120,000 subscribers. BibleIt is his first consumer app.

