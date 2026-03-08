BLZ Fire Skids Launches UTV and Truck Fire Suppression Systems Featuring PolyPro™ Construction and Redline Pumps

BLZ Fire Skids mobile fire suppression unit mounted on a UTV, built with PolyPro™ construction and powered by a BLZ Redline pump.

ROANOKE , AL, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roanoke, AL – March 4, 2026 — BLZ Fire Skids, a Roanoke, Alabama–based manufacturer of mobile fire suppression equipment, today announced the launch of its new line of high-performance fire skid systems built with durable PolyPro™ construction and powered by the company’s BLZ Redline pump systems. Designed to deliver rapid response, durability, and reliable performance, the new systems provide a dependable fire protection solution for agricultural operations, construction crews, industrial facilities, forestry teams, and rural property owners.

As fire risks continue to increase across rural and industrial environments, the need for dependable mobile fire suppression equipment has become more critical. BLZ Fire Skids was developed to meet that need by providing rugged, vehicle-mounted firefighting systems that allow operators to quickly respond to fires in locations where traditional fire apparatus may not be immediately available.

Manufactured in Roanoke, Alabama, BLZ Fire Skids are engineered to deliver powerful firefighting capability while remaining lightweight, durable, and easy to deploy. The systems are designed to mount quickly onto trucks, trailers, UTVs, and other utility vehicles, converting them into effective rapid-response firefighting units capable of protecting property, equipment, and personnel.

At the core of the BLZ Fire Skids system is the company’s PolyPro™ tank construction, which offers a strong yet lightweight alternative to traditional steel tanks. PolyPro™ material provides excellent resistance to corrosion, chemical exposure, and harsh environmental conditions, making it ideal for demanding field applications. The design helps reduce overall system weight while maintaining durability and structural integrity during transport and operation.

Powering each unit is the BLZ Redline pump system, a high-performance pumping solution engineered to deliver consistent pressure and dependable flow rates during fire suppression operations. The Redline pump system is designed for high-output performance, allowing operators to deliver strong water streams capable of reaching fire sources quickly and effectively.

“Our goal with BLZ Fire Skids is to deliver equipment that operators can rely on in critical moments,” said a company spokesperson. “By combining our PolyPro™ tank construction with the performance of BLZ Redline pumps, we’ve created a system that provides durability, efficiency, and powerful firefighting capability in a compact mobile platform.”

BLZ Fire Skids systems are designed with versatility in mind and can be used across a wide range of industries and environments. Fire departments, forestry crews, agricultural operators, construction companies, and land management teams can utilize the systems to expand their fire response capabilities. The units are also well suited for rural property owners who want an additional level of protection in areas where fire department response times may be longer.

Each BLZ Fire Skid unit can include high-capacity PolyPro™ tanks, heavy-duty hose reels, high-pressure spray nozzles, and optional upgrades tailored to specific operational needs. This modular design allows customers to select system configurations that match their vehicle platform and firefighting requirements.

Mobility is another key advantage of the BLZ Fire Skids design. Because the units are skid-mounted, they can be installed in a wide range of vehicles without requiring extensive modifications. This allows organizations to transform existing trucks or utility vehicles into mobile firefighting platforms, providing a cost-effective way to increase fire suppression capability without purchasing large specialized apparatus.

The company also places a strong emphasis on durability and reliability. BLZ Fire Skids are engineered to perform in demanding environments such as rugged terrain, agricultural fields, construction sites, and forested areas where equipment must withstand heavy use and unpredictable conditions.

In addition to product durability, BLZ Fire Skids focuses on operational simplicity. The systems are designed to be easy to operate, maintain, and transport, ensuring users can deploy them quickly when fire emergencies occur.

As BLZ Fire Skids continues to expand its product line, the company remains committed to delivering reliable fire suppression solutions built with quality materials and high-performance components. With PolyPro™ construction and BLZ Redline pump technology at the core of its systems, the company aims to provide dependable firefighting tools that help protect lives, land, and property.

BLZ Fire Skids systems are now available for purchase, with multiple tank sizes and customization options available.

