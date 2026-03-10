Go Addressable Launches Addressable TV Certification Course

Media Cartographer Evan Shapīro Will Lead Three-Tiered Foundation for Addressable Advertising Curriculum Designed for Agencies and Brands

Many marketers and brands don't know what makes quality data or advertising addressable. The Go Addressable Certification Program is designed to bridge that knowledge gap.” — Evan Shapīro, Founder of ESHAP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Go Addressable ( goaddressable.com ), the industry trade group dedicated to advancing addressable TV advertising and its use of deterministic identity, today announced the launch of an addressable TV certification course, developed in partnership with media cartographer and consultant Evan Shapīro, founder of ESHAP (eshap.substack.com). The learning program is designed for agencies, brands, and media practitioners, and the first set of courses are available for free.According to January 2026 data from Nielsen , nearly half of all viewers tune in via addressable TV channels. Yet, this segment of the industry receives only a small fraction of the total media spend from TV advertisers. And despite addressable TV’s rapid evolution, industry education hasn’t kept pace. Marketers are still building confidence in various areas related to addressability such as identity, measurement, targeting, and more. Go Addressable’s collaboration with Evan Shapīro provides a structured, comprehensive learning path that demystifies addressable advertising and gives learners practical knowledge rooted in today’s rapidly evolving TV landscape."In an advertising ecosystem awash in questionable data and returns, addressable television and deterministic data are two powerful tools to improve the TV user experience for audiences and advertisers. Yet, many marketers and brands don't know what makes quality data or advertising addressable,” said Evan Shapīro, Founder of ESHAP. “This curricula is designed to bridge that knowledge gap.”Foundation for Addressable AdvertisingThe three-tiered certification course is organized by level -- Essentials, Master, and Pro -- with each level offering two modules that deepen understanding and build applied expertise. The curriculum will be hosted on Substack and includes on-demand video lectures featuring Shapīro and leading industry experts, written instructional materials, quizzes and assessments, and a final completion certificate.The certification course guides students through eight core pillars of addressable TV advertising, including:• Addressable advertising background• Benefits for brands and consumers• Identity and why precision quality matters• Planning, buying and reconciliation• Fit within holistic media planning• Measurement and attribution• Accuracy and effectiveness• Use cases in budget optimization, incremental reach strategies, and moreEssentials Level Launching in MarchThe first level, Essentials, is available for students and professionals at no cost. Essentials features two curriculum modules led by Shapīro, -- ‘Introduction to Addressable TV Advertising’ with guest speaker Mattew Van Houten (DIRECTV Advertising head of product & partnerships and New York University adjunct assistant professor) and ‘Why Identity Matters’ with guest speaker Larry Allen (FreeWheel VP global strategy of data, measurement & addressable).To enroll, go to: goaddressable.substack.com Enrollment details, pricing, and release dates for Master and Pro levels will be shared in the coming months.“Translating media complexity into clarity is what Evan does best,” said Lisa Herdman, Chief Enterprise Integration Officer at RPA. “That’s why partnering with him was a natural fit. We are especially pleased that the Go Addressable Certification Program in its Substack format is very approachable and accessible to all and will help educate brands and marketers about the benefits of using addressable TV.”“The knowledge gap has slowed our industry’s ability to unlock the full potential of addressable TV advertising. Go Addressable aims to make addressable advertising simpler and more scalable,” said Tim Myers, executive director, Go Addressable. “We are investing in a comprehensive and accessible learning curriculum for the advertising community to gain the confidence they need to increase the adoption of addressable TV advertising and the use of deterministic identity.”About Go AddressableGo Addressable is a trade organization led by TV distribution companies and cross-industry supporting members to help maximize the scale, impact, and value of TV as a marketing platform. Our mission is to further accelerate the advancement of addressable TV advertising powered by high-fidelity deterministic identifiers in a way that is trusted, scalable and effective for advertisers to incorporate into their campaigns and for programmers looking to make their inventory addressable. Go Addressable will achieve this through advocacy and education within the industry; problem-solving and action around industry challenges; and by working to facilitate the use of addressable advertising campaigns for buyers and sellers of TV inventory. For more information on how to participate, please visit https://goaddressable.com/

