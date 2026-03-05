ARCTOS Joins DCS Corporation, Expanding Capabilities and Customer Reach

BEAVERCREEK, OH, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARCTOS, LLC (“ARCTOS”) has announced its sale to DCS Corporation (“DCS”), bringing together two proud legacies in aerospace and defense with long track records of innovation in support of U.S. national defense priorities. Transaction terms were not disclosed.

ARCTOS Technology Solutions has a 60-year heritage fueling aerospace industry innovation across areas such as structures and materials, propulsion and flight technologies, sensors and electronics, and launch and flight safety. The company’s applied research and development solutions help transition emerging technologies into real mission capabilities in areas such as hypersonics, advanced manufacturing, sustainment, and space launch and re-entry.

DCS is an employee-owned provider of engineering and technical services in support of defense and national security customers. The company is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia and has more than 2,000 employee-owners across the United States. The transaction brings ARCTOS’s technical expertise, deep mission understanding, and customer-focused team to DCS, enabling the combined company to provide an enhanced set of capabilities and expertise across a broader customer base.

“The combination of ARCTOS and DCS represents an important strategic step that enhances our capabilities and bolsters our ability to compete in a rapidly changing marketplace,” said Chris Greamo, President and CEO of ARCTOS. “Equally important, it brings together two groups of professionals united by a culture of innovation and an unwavering dedication to our customers’ missions. By combining our technical expertise, culture of innovation, and shared commitment to excellence, we are building a more robust organization that can deliver greater value to our customers and greater opportunities for our people.”

David Battle, Chairman of ARCTOS and Partner at Battle Investment Group, added, “We are grateful to have partnered with ARCTOS and proud of the contribution its talented team has made in support of air and space missions that are critical to our national security. We are excited about the combination with DCS, and we believe it will create substantial opportunities for ARCTOS’s customers, employees, and community stakeholders for decades to come.”

KippsDeSanto & Co. served as financial advisor to ARCTOS in the transaction, and Holland & Knight LLP served as legal advisor.

ARCTOS Technology Solutions, headquartered in Beavercreek, Ohio, is a provider of research and development services and technical solutions in support of United States air and space mission dominance. The company has a 60-year heritage in supporting innovation in the aerospace industry, with deep domain knowledge in aerospace structures and materials, propulsion and flight technologies, sensors and electronics, and launch and flight safety. ARCTOS supports the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Space Force, other federal agencies, leading commercial space companies, and the aerospace community.

Battle Investment Group, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a private investment firm focused on the North American defense, government, aerospace, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure markets. The firm provides capital and operational expertise to help management teams execute strategies to support long-term organic growth and business expansion.

