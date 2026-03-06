Outbound Sales Pro Recognized as Top Appointment Setting Company in 2026 "OSP isn’t your average lead gen/appointment setting shop... They’re really like a full-blown GTM engine."

Leading B2B Sales Agency Earns Prestigious Spot in Parakeet's 2026 List

Our goal has always been to simplify the sales process for our clients, allowing them to achieve greater success without the burden of building and maintaining an internal BDR team.” — Eric Gordon, Found and CEO of Outbound Sales Pro

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outbound Sales Pro (OSP), a leading outsourced B2B lead gen and appointment setting agency, has been honored as the top choice in Parakeet's latest article, "Top 8 Appointment Setting Companies in 2026." This recognition underscores OSP's commitment to excellence in providing comprehensive sales solutions that empower businesses to focus on closing deals.Parakeet's article highlights companies that excel in appointment setting, a critical component of the sales process. Outbound Sales Pro's innovative approach, which integrates cold email, LinkedIn, and cold calling, has set a new standard in the industry. By managing prospecting, outreach, and pipeline development, OSP allows sales teams to concentrate on what they do best—closing sales."Being recognized by Parakeet as the top appointment setting company is a testament to our team's dedication and the effectiveness of our multi-channel outbound system," said Eric Gordon, Founder and CEO of Outbound Sales Pro. "Our goal has always been to simplify the sales process for our clients, allowing them to achieve greater success without the burden of building and maintaining an internal BDR team.""This accolade is not just an honor; it is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients," added AJ Kissh, Head of Marketing for OSP.Outbound Sales Pro's inclusion in Parakeet's esteemed list is a significant achievement, highlighting the company's role as a leader in the B2B sales industry. The agency's ability to adapt to the evolving needs of businesses and provide tailored solutions has been pivotal in its success.As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of modern sales environments, Outbound Sales Pro remains at the forefront, offering innovative strategies that drive growth and efficiency. This recognition serves as a powerful endorsement of OSP's capabilities and its impact on the industry.For more information about Outbound Sales Pro and its services, visit outboundsalespro.com.

