Chartis Research Names Monica Summerville as Managing Director

Chartis Research today announced the appointment of Monica Summerville as Managing Director, effective March 9, 2026.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chartis Research , the leading provider of research and insights in the risk technology space, today announced the appointment of Monica Summerville as Managing Director, effective March 9, 2026. Monica will lead Chartis Research at an exciting time for the business, which has strong plans for growth and geographical expansion.With more than 20 years of experience in financial services and technology, Monica brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the organization. She has a distinguished track record of successfully leading research businesses, most recently as Head of Capital Markets Technology Research at Celent. There, she propelled significant growth, introduced innovative research services, and managed high-performing teams that fostered collaboration and excellence. Her keen understanding of market dynamics and technology uniquely positions her to enhance Chartis Research's offerings and strengthen client engagement.“We are excited to welcome Monica to Chartis Research. Her background and experience are a fantastic fit. She is highly respected in the market, has the right blend of technology and research expertise, and her leadership will help propel Chartis Research in its next phase of growth,” said Ben Wood, Executive Director, Risk Global.“I’m honoured to step into the role of Managing Director at Chartis Research at a time when getting risk management right has never been more critical,” said Ms. Summerville. “In today’s volatile global climate, marked by geopolitical uncertainty, economic pressure, and rapid technological and regulatory change, the need for informed decision-making around risk technology is greater than ever.“I’m looking forward to building on Chartis Research’s outstanding foundation by harnessing the latest technologies, combining innovation with our trusted expertise and accelerating our growth, ensuring Chartis Research continues to set the standard for risk technology research and advisory work worldwide.”About Chartis Research: Chartis Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides market intelligence, analysis and benchmarking on risk, compliance, governance and financial technology. Its reports and vendor assessments deliver actionable insight to help institutions evaluate solutions, manage risk, and make strategic technology and vendor-selection choices.----- Ends -----

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.