Paducah, KY, Announces Dates for 2026 Cultural Festivals

Paducah, Kentucky is preparing for over a dozen cultural events and festivals in 2026. Find dates and information for each.

PADUCAH, KY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paducah is gearing up for the return of several beloved annual festivals in 2026, celebrating art, culture, and community spirit throughout the year.

Dogwood Trail Celebration

Expected Mid-April

Drive a carefully planned route to view prize-winning blooms on a springtime tour through Paducah. Dates are contingent on the blooming of the trees.

AQS QuiltWeek

April 22-25, 2026

Presented by the American Quilter’s Society, this annual quiltmaking event draws thousands of enthusiastic quilters and art lovers from around the world, making it the largest event of its kind in the United States.

Lower Town Arts & Music Festival

May 8-9, 2026

Art, music, and community combine in Paducah’s historic Lower Town neighborhood for a two-day celebration of the city’s creative spirit.

Cinema Systers International Film Festival

May 21-24, 2026

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in downtown Paducah, this event is the only all-Lesbian film festival in the United States.

Fridays After Five

Fridays, June 5 through August 7, 2026

Presented by Paducah Main Street, Friday After Five is a free, family-friendly summer concert series in Downtown Paducah.

Paducah Pride United Together

June 6, 2026

Located at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center, this annual event brings people together to honor LGBTQ+ culture through live performances, local vendors, creative activities, and inspiring speakers.

Eighth of August Emancipation Celebration

August 8 and Surrounding Days, 2026

Featuring multiple days of events, including an annual Emancipation Breakfast and parade, the Eighth of August has been a day of celebration and homecoming in Western Kentucky for well over a century.

Barbecue is back in Paducah, September 24-26, 2026!

A food festival rooted in community giving, Paducah’s annual barbecue festival draws thousands of people to Paducah’s riverfront each year. Visitors can expect live music, family activities, and the best barbecue this side of the Ohio River.

Maiden Alley Cinema’s Oktoberfest

October 17, 2026

Presented by the region’s only nonprofit arthouse cinema, Oktoberfest serves up local and regional craft beer, German-inspired cuisine, and plenty of live music in downtown Paducah.

Dragon Boat Festival

August 29, 2026

Back by popular demand, River Discovery Center’s Dragon Boat Festival brings people from across the region to Paducah’s riverfront for exciting races on the water and family-friendly fun on land.

Christmas in the Park

Black Friday through New Year’s Eve

Featuring over half a million twinkling lights, this annual Christmas light display draws people from all over the region to celebrate the holidays at Paducah’s Noble Park.

About Paducah

Nestled at the confluence of the Ohio and Tennessee rivers, Paducah, Kentucky, offers a captivating story shaped by its strategic location and vibrant community. Founded in 1827 by William Clark of Lewis & Clark fame, Paducah’s origins and prosperity stem from its riverside position, which has connected people and industries for generations. Today, visitors can experience the city’s charm in many ways, from exploring historical landmarks to immersing themselves in the thriving arts scene that earned Paducah its designation as a UNESCO Creative City in 2013.

