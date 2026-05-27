InfraPartners and DG Matrix Launch End-to-End AI Infrastructure Platform to Address Power and Deployment Constraints

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End-to-end “grid-to-rack” solution accelerates time-to-compute and reduces deployment risk for next-generation AI workloads

HOUSTON, TEXAS AND MORRISVILLE , NC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InfraPartners , a leader in prefabricated, upgradeable AI data center solutions, and DG Matrix , a global pioneer in solid-state transformer solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an industry-first end-to-end AI infrastructure platform integrating AI Factory deployment with a globally-standardized, software-defined power architecture.The platform addresses one of the most critical constraints facing AI growth today: the ability to deploy power and infrastructure globally at the speed required to meet accelerating demand. By integrating InfraPartners RapidNode: a prefabricated, Upgradeable Data Center™, with DG Matrix’s Interport 360™, InfraPartners and DG Matrix enable a true “grid-to-rack” solution designed to accelerate time-to-compute and support evolving AI technologies and workload transitions.At a time when power availability and deployment timelines are limiting AI expansion, the platform enables operators to standardize deployments globally, reduce engineering and supply chain complexity, and reduce the risk of infrastructure obsolescence as GPU and power architectures rapidly evolve.“AI demand is not being constrained by access to compute, but by how quickly we can deliver the infrastructure to support it,” said Michalis Grigoratos, CEO of InfraPartners. “By integrating prefabricated AI Factory deployment with DG Matrix’s software-configurable power fabric, we are removing one of the biggest bottlenecks in the market. This partnership creates a faster, more flexible path to AI compute, enabling our customers to scale with confidence while protecting long-term infrastructure investments.”DG Matrix’s Interport 360™ introduces the world’s fastest, most flexible approach to data center power infrastructure. The standardized power platform can be deployed in any location, with any power sources, for any data center architecture. Software-defined functionality optimizes power and compute in real time to optimize token outputs and energy costs alongside grid interactivity to accelerate interconnection. Designed to support both AC and DC architectures, including emerging 800-VDC standards, the platform enables operators to transition between architecture standards without costly redesigns. Combined with InfraPartners’ Upgradeable Data Center™ architecture, the result is a future-ready system that evolves alongside AI technology cycles.“Power infrastructure must become as adaptable as the compute it supports,” said Haroon Inam, CEO of DG Matrix. “Our partnership with InfraPartners brings together two complementary innovations to deliver a fully integrated platform that is configurable, scalable, and globally deployable. Together, we are enabling AI operators to overcome power constraints, reduce deployment risk, and unlock new levels of performance and efficiency.”InfraPartners and DG Matrix have also released an executive white paper titled, ‘ The First End-to-End, AI-Ready Power + AI Factory Platform’ detailing the architecture, deployment model, and economic impact of the platform.The integrated platform delivers a comprehensive set of capabilities, including prefabricated AI Factory infrastructure, native AC/DC-compatible power architecture, integrated energy management, and real-time optimization across power and compute workloads. By combining standardized design with software configurability, the solution reduces engineering complexity, shortens deployment timelines, and mitigates supply chain risk.About InfraPartnersInfraPartners is a global leader in digital infrastructure, delivering scalable, future-proof data center solutions. The company’s standardized design process and offsite manufacturing offer greater schedule and cost certainty, plus rigorous quality control. InfraPartners collaborates with hyperscalers, colocation providers, GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) providers, and government entities to design and deploy AI-ready data centers. For more information, visit https://infrapartners.llc About DG MatrixDG Matrix has commercialized the world’s first multi-port solid-state transformer to solve the most urgent challenges in deploying power infrastructure for AI data centers and electrification. Its standardized Interport platform enables faster deployment, lower energy costs, and flexible integration of all energy sources and loads—at scale, anywhere in the world.

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