Exploring high school pathways through Pathways to Purpose event

One Iowa school district is finding engaging ways to help kids answer the age-old question “What do you want to do when you grow up?” The Iowa City Community School District (ICCSD) recently hosted a Pathways to Purpose event for eighth grade students in an effort to help them have a clearer understanding of future pathways as they prepare to register for high school courses.

The event, held over three days for all eighth graders within ICCSD, connected student interests to graduation requirements as they began developing an informed and personalized four-year individual career and academic plan (ICAP), a state requirement for all students in grades 8-12. Legislation passed last year now ensures that career exploration and investigation starts even earlier, in grades 5-8, to better prepare students for their ICAP development. The event was funded in part by an Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council STEM BESTⓇ Program Enhancement award.

“Investing in funding opportunities for schools empowers educators to implement innovative resources and create hands-on learning experiences that allow students to explore, discover their strengths and confidently chart the pathway that best shapes their future," said Tanya Hunt, STEM BEST® Program coordinator. "Utilizing their Enhancement award to bring in the Big Ideas Mobile Labs further elevated an already impactful program, deepening the experience for students and expanding opportunities for hands-on learning.”

The Big Ideas Mobile Labs are semi truck trailers converted into a hands-on learning experience. They offer skilled trades experiences in welding, painting, carpentry and more, through industry-level simulators and personalized instruction from skilled professionals.

“The Big Ideas USA Mobile Learning Labs are a centerpiece of the experience,” said Dominic Audia with ICCSD’s Center for Innovation. “Using immersive tools, students explore skilled trades and career options through hands-on stations.”

Interaction with community partners helped further broaden student’s local career knowledge and connect potential high school course offerings to real-world careers. High school students assisted with the event and were on hand to help middle schoolers engage with classroom materials and answer questions.

“I decided to assist again after seeing how impactful it was for the kids when they were building their high school schedules,” said Callum, an ICCSD senior. “Not only were they engaged with the materials, but they were also genuinely interested in ceramics, metalworking and highly enjoyed the glass demos.”

Eighth grade students enjoyed interacting with their older peers through the experience and came away with a better understanding of what high school might look like and how their course choices could impact their futures.

“This trip really helped me better understand everything that City High has to offer, and I enjoyed the way that you could ask fellow City High students about their experiences in that class,” said ICCSD middle school student Charlotte.

Students rotated through the exploration experiences in small groups. Event organizers also built time into the day to allow students to reflect and make connections with their personal career aspirations.

“Students will continue learning through school-based follow-up activities, including reflection work and additional guidance from high school counselors as students complete registration and longer-term planning steps, meaning reflections are intended to be used as part of follow-up planning and counseling support,” Audia said.

The hands-on exploration of the Pathways to Purpose event gives eighth graders a chance to explore high school course offerings in a unique way and helps them begin to connect those classes with their postsecondary goals.

“Longer term, ICCSD hopes the experience supports earlier and more intentional career awareness and exploration, strengthens students’ career-ready practices that contribute to success in school, training and the workplace, and continues building strong community partnerships that connect learning to career opportunities in students’ communities,” Audia said.