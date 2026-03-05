An authority in AI ethics and governance, Gates AI serves as the neutral standard for trusted and accountable AI deployment worldwide. Percentage of organisations have fully implemented Al governance frameworks Gates AI turns AI ethics into reliable governance through neutral oversight and rigorous testing for trust-driven organizations.

AI governance is fast becoming a make-or-break issue as companies face growing pressure to prove—not just claim—responsible use of AI.

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gates AI , the governance and compliance division of Singapore headquartered Gates Digital Pte Ltd, has launched Phase Two of its Responsible AI programme, positioning governance as a practical requirement as enterprise AI moves deeper into real operations.The timing follows a fresh reminder of how quickly AI can become a government level issue. In the United States, federal agencies were directed to phase out an AI provider after a public dispute that raised concerns around supply chain exposure and the limits placed on the use of the technology. The episode has reinforced a shift many companies are now feeling in procurement, audits, and investor reviews. People are no longer impressed by statements. They want evidence.Only 25% of organisations have fully implemented AI governance frameworks, according to research firm Knostic, even as expectations tighten across major markets. In tenders and due diligence, claims of responsible AI are increasingly discounted unless they can be backed by documentation and operational controls.Gates AI said Phase Two centres on its Responsible AI Framework, a cross industry model designed to translate ethical intent into day to day governance. It requires an AI inventory with risk classification, clear ownership and approvals, human oversight, transparency and explainability, data security and anti data leak safeguards, anti fraud and anti money laundering controls, and ongoing monitoring with incident logging and closure.The company said organisations that complete the Responsible AI Framework put themselves in a stronger position when scrutiny arrives. They present clearer evidence to procurement teams, regulators, and investors. They answer due diligence faster. They reduce rework during audits. They also project stronger control to partners when operating across borders. In short, they have a better standing when decisions are made on risk, trust, and compliance.Certified organisations receive formal accreditation, a public registry listing, and controlled use of a Responsible AI Trust Seal, which the company said supports procurement decisions, regulator engagement, and cross border expansion."AI is already shaping high impact operational decisions", said Gates AI Chief Operating Officer Francis Michael. "The standard is changing. Organisations will be judged on what they can show, not what they claim."The company said Phase Two will deepen engagement with governmental bodies and agencies on compliance readiness while expanding sector coverage and cross border alignment.Gates AI is the governance and compliance division of Gates Digital Pte Ltd, headquartered in Singapore.

