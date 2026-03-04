EGLE announces first MI Green School Guide

EGLE has announced the launch of its first school sustainability planning toolkit -- the MI Green School Guide.

The guide includes a team building tool, a school environmental assessment, a project catalog, a funding resource hub, and an action plan template. In addition, it contains school-eligible funding opportunities, green project guides, and more. Whether your school community is looking to take its first sustainable steps or expand green operations, there's something for you in the MI Green School Guide.

The MI Green School Guide was developed with input from state and federal agency officials, community organizations, teachers, students, and parents. Charlotte Nana Mayworm, a MI Healthy Climate Fellow and EGLE school sustainability liaison, led development of the resource. "We know that every school has a unique story, and we want to meet communities where they are," Mayworm said. "For example, we added a cost scale to our recommended projects to be mindful of varying budgets."

EGLE's Environmental Education program set a goal to use the MI Green School Guide to assist 20 to 30 school communities with sustainability planning in 2026.

MI Green School Guide

For a limited time, EGLE is offering one-on-one technical assistance for school community members who want to use the MI Green School Guide to create long-term sustainability plans. Interested parties can email MaywormC1@Michigan.gov to schedule a meeting.