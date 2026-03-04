Kuremara Unveils ILO Support Model Offering Greater Choice, Control and Stability

New ILO offering is now available across Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, giving NDIS participants greater choice and control.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kuremara today announced the launch of Individualised Living Options (ILO), a flexible National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) support model designed for participants who want greater choice and control over where they live, who they live with, and how they are supported.

An Individualised Living Option (ILO) is an NDIS-funded package of supports that helps a participant live in a home environment that suits their needs and preferences. Unlike more rigid models, an ILO is not the home itself — it is the customised support structure that enables a participant to live there safely, confidently, and in alignment with their goals.

“ILO is about helping people design a living arrangement that genuinely fits their life — not forcing their life to fit a set model,” said Saru Chifadza, Director of Kuremara. “We’re proud to bring ILO to more participants across Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, and to make the pathway clearer for people who want more independence without losing the right level of support.”

A Flexible Living Model Built Around Each Participant

Kuremara’s ILO offering is structured to support participants to shape a living setup that reflects their personal goals, daily routines, relationships, and support preferences. Key aspects include:

# Design your own life: Participants can choose where they live and who they live with — such as living alone, with housemates, or with a host arrangement.

# A mix of supports: ILO can combine:

# Paid NDIS supports (e.g., personal care, assistance with daily tasks, mentoring)

# Informal supports (e.g., family, friends, neighbours, and community connections)

# Built to evolve: The support arrangement can be adjusted over time as goals, routines, and care needs change.

Who ILO is Designed to Help

ILO is generally designed for people in the “middle ground” of support needs, including:

# Participants aged 18+ (and 17-year-olds planning their transition to adulthood)

# People with moderate support needs (often requiring 6+ hours of support per day, without needing 24/7 intensive clinical care or constant supervision)

# Participants seeking more independence — such as those moving from group living arrangements or those moving out of the family home for the first time

# People who have, or want to build, a circle of support through relationships and community networks

Benefits for Participants and Families

Kuremara’s ILO model is designed to deliver outcomes that participants and families commonly seek, including:

# Authentic choice over living arrangements and supports

# Skill development to build confidence and daily independence

# Stability and safety through a structured support plan

# Community integration that supports meaningful connection

# Peace of mind for ageing parents and families planning long-term supports

# Sustainability, with supports that can adapt over time

# Customised involvement, balancing paid and informal supports appropriately

“Families often tell us they’re looking for a solution that supports independence while still feeling safe, structured, and sustainable,” said Chifadza. “ILO gives us the flexibility to build that support around the person — and to evolve it as life changes.”

Availability and Enquiries

Kuremara’s Individualised Living Options are now available in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. Participants and families can learn more about the Brisbane offering here: Individualised Living Options Brisbane.

For more information, visit kuremara.com.au.

About Kuremara

Kuremara is NDIS registered disability support provider delivering person-centred services that help participants build independence, develop life skills, and stay connected to their community. Kuremara’s support approach focuses on structured planning, reliable support delivery, and flexible service models aligned to individual goals.

Media Contact

Saru Chifadza

Phone: 1300 000 799

Email: care@kuremara.com.au

Website: https://kuremara.com.au

Service page: https://kuremara.com.au/services/individual-living-options-ilo-brisbane/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.