Rochester felon facing new charge

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Legend Davis, 22, of Rochester, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with being a felon in possession of ammunition, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.