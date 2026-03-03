Submit Release
Rochester felon facing new charge

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Legend Davis, 22, of Rochester, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with being a felon in possession of ammunition, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. 

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


