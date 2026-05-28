Yolo County opens district attorney search to all residents licensed to practice law

Yolo County supervisors extended the search for an attorney to finish the term vacated by former District Attorney Jeff Reisig to include candidates outside the district attorney’s office. Reisig retired with short notice in early May, not long after announcing indictments and arrests connected to the fireworks blasts in Esparto. Yolo County residents licensed to practice law in California are eligible to apply for the vacated term, which runs through 2028.

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