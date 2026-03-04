Bello Joins Windsor Capital Tampa Office

Bridgette Bello Windsor Capital

Windsor Capital Strengthens Executive Bench, Lands Senior Media Heavyweight

Few leaders understand the boardroom and the community like Bridgette Bello. As a publisher and CEO with deep relationships, she strengthens Windsor Capital's in advising clients at the highest level” — Windsor Capital

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridgette Bello serves as a Senior Advisor at Windsor Capital LLC, working with founder-led, family-owned, and middle-market companies on business sales, succession planning, and strategic transitions. With more than 35 years of experience advising CEOs, investors, and leadership teams, she brings a relationship-driven, founder-focused perspective to the investment banking process.At Windsor Capital, Bello collaborates with business owners preparing for liquidity events, ownership transitions, and legacy planning. Her role leverages deep executive networks, market insight, and strategic judgment to help align corporate objectives with tailored transaction outcomes. She works closely with Windsor’s multidisciplinary team, known for its decades of combined investment banking expertise and bespoke advisory solutions—to create value for clients across sell-side M&A, capital strategy, and succession advisory.Before joining Windsor Capital, Bello was the Founder, CEO & Publisher of Tampa Bay Business & Wealth and previously served as President & Publisher of the Tampa Bay Business Journal, where she was the first woman to lead the publication in its 40-year history. Throughout her career, she has built, scaled, and transformed media and brand platforms, developed high-impact executive networks, and cultivated deep trust with business leaders and founders.Bello’s advisory approach is rooted in understanding both the quantitative and qualitative dimensions of transactions—financial objectives, leadership priorities, cultural nuances, and long-term legacy—as well as the importance of discretion and strategic alignment during pivotal ownership events. Her ability to bridge business strategy with human considerations complements Windsor Capital’s commitment to custom structuring and exceptional client outcomes.A recognized community leader, Bello has chaired and served on numerous nonprofit and civic boards, including a gubernatorial appointment as Vice Chair of the St. Petersburg College Board of Trustees. She continues to advise executives and founders navigating growth, transition, and impact, bringing both heart and strategic acumen to every engagement.

