Weber County Single Vehicle Fatal Crash

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 4:56 am, Weber County dispatch received a 911 call by a passer by reporting a sedan had gone off the right side of the roadway and crashed. A 2001 Mitsubishi Galant was northbound on I-15 at milepost 340 in Riverdale. The Mitsubishi had gone off the roadway to the right and crashed into the crash cushion. The Mitsubishi’s driver side doors and B pillar were ripped off at impact. A 29-year-old male was found in the driver seat and had succumbed to his injuries. Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash, but there was standing water in lanes upon arrival to the crash scene.

The right lane of I-15 northbound was closed during the crash investigation.