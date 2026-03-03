SYSO Completes Series B Extension Following Strong Execution and Continued Growth

SYSO Network Operations Center

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SYSO, a leading market operator of new generation and storage assets, announced the recent completion of a $7 million Series B extension, representing the final tranche of its previously announced Series B funding and increasing the total investment in the round to $15.5 million. The extension follows a year of strong execution, rapid scale and expanding market presence.The Series B round was led by Kimmeridge through its Kimmeridge Carbon Solutions strategy (“KCS”), with continued participation from New Energy Capital Fund and a new investment from MassMutual Ventures. Since the initial close of the Series B in August 2024, SYSO has more than doubled its platform, growing to more than 4.5 gigawatts under management across 300+ sites spanning all major ISO/RTO markets and into Canada.The new capital will accelerate SYSO’s investment in 24/7 market operations, including its NERC-CIP Low Impact Network Operations Center , real-time dispatch, telemetry and communications infrastructure, and regulatory readiness. As new generation and storage assets play an increasingly critical role in grid reliability, SYSO’s platform is scaling to meet the demands of modern wholesale power markets.“Completing the Series B extension reflects the progress our team has made executing on the strategy we outlined to our investors,” said Nick Speyer, Co-Founder and CEO of SYSO. “We’ve scaled our operations meaningfully, expanded the assets we support, and strengthened our ability to help clients navigate increasingly complex market and regulatory environments.”“MassMutual Ventures has been impressed with SYSO’s technical depth and their ability to scale into new energy markets,” said Charles Svirk, Partner at MassMutual Ventures. “As the grid becomes strained with the ramping power consumption driven by data centers and AI, SYSO is well-positioned as a mission-critical operator of storage and renewable assets. We’re thrilled to join the round and support their growth as they build a more resilient, modernized energy ecosystem.”“SYSO continues to demonstrate disciplined execution and operational maturity as power markets evolve,” said Henry Makansi, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Kimmeridge. “The company’s growth in assets under management and expanding operational capabilities reinforce our conviction in the business and the strategy we backed at the time of our initial investment.”“We invested in SYSO as their Series A investor, and we’re excited to be part of the Series B,” Patrick Fox, Partner at New Energy Capital, “the market opportunity for SYSO is growing exponentially and SYSO is the clear leader in their space.”About SYSOSYSO is the premier market operations service provider dedicated to renewable and storage assets. The company offers a suite of solutions designed to optimize market operations, enabling efficient and effective energy management. SYSO’s innovative platform helps clients navigate the complexities of the energy market and achieve better operational outcomes. More information can be found at www.syso.com About KimmeridgeFounded in 2012 by Ben Dell, Dr. Neil McMahon and Henry Makansi, Kimmeridge is an alternative asset manager specializing in the energy sector. Kimmeridge’s direct investment approach, deep technical knowledge, active portfolio management and proprietary research and data gathering set the firm apart in the industry. The Kimmeridge Carbon Solutions strategy focuses on sustainable and value-driven investments in the energy sector, and has a made a series of targeted energy transition investments, including Chestnut Carbon, 38 Degrees North, SYSO, Common Energy and LandGate. More information can be found at www.kimmeridge.com About MassMutual VenturesMassMutual Ventures (MMV) is a multistage venture capital firm investing globally in financial technology, enterprise SaaS, healthtech, climate technology and cybersecurity companies. MMV helps accelerate the growth of the companies it partners with by providing capital, connections and advice. With deep expertise and an extensive network, MMV helps entrepreneurs build compelling and scalable companies of value. For more information, visit www.massmutualventures.com About New Energy CapitalNew Energy Capital, a Victory Capital Investment Franchise, is a leading alternative asset manager investing across the capital structures of clean energy infrastructure projects and companies. Headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, NEC was one of the first investors to focus on clean energy and infrastructure assets. NEC has invested or committed more than $1.6 billion across more than 40 investments. For more information, please visit www.newenergycapital.com

