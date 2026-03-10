Havtech Publishes Innovative Comparative Research on Electrified HVAC Systems for Multifamily Buildings

Multifamily Building in Maryland

New Havtech research helps multifamily owners and engineers compare six electrified HVAC systems using total cost of ownership.

Multifamily building owners and engineers often face electrification decisions based on efficiency alone” — Tim Dormon

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Havtech , a leading Mid-Atlantic HVAC solutions provider, has released original research comparing six electrified HVAC systems for multifamily buildings. This groundbreaking study helps building owners, engineers, and developers navigate the trade-offs between heat pumps, VRF (variable refrigerant flow), and water-source heat pump systems.The study focuses on total cost of ownership, comparing first cost, annual operating cost, and 15-year life cycle costs. Havtech’s research revealed that efficiency alone doesn’t dictate the optimal solution. Instead, critical factors include ownership duration, utility payer structure, central plant configurations (e.g., electric boiler versus heat-pump boiler), and maintenance strategies.“Multifamily building owners and engineers often face electrification decisions based on efficiency alone,” said Tim Dorman, Innovative Solutions Director at Havtech. “This research highlights how ownership horizon, utility payment, and maintenance staffing can dramatically shift total life cycle costs.”By modeling six consistent scenarios, including VRF systems and heat pumps, Havtech provides a data-driven framework that helps the building performance and HVAC design community make more informed electrification decisions.Havtech, known for advancing HVAC innovation in the Mid-Atlantic, continues to empower clients with expertise in electrification, building energy performance, and sustainability. As electrification and decarbonization trends grow, Havtech’s comprehensive HVAC comparisons will guide smarter capital planning and long-term operational efficiency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.