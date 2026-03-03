North Carolina Mining Commission to meet March 10
The N.C. Mining Commission will meet on March 10 in Raleigh for its regular quarterly meeting.
The commission will meet at 1 p.m. in the Ground Floor Hearing Room at 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.
Attendees can also join online via Webex.
An agenda and supporting documents are posted on the Commission website prior to the meeting.
Mining Commission Meeting
- When: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2026
- Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604
-
WebEx Meeting Link
- Meeting ID: 2427 339 3190
- Webinar password: NCMC_Q1_2026_Att
-
Join by phone: 415-655-0003
- Meeting ID: 2427 339 3190
- Access code: 62620711
To learn more about the Commission, or to view the agenda and related documents, visit N.C. Mining Commission | NC DEQ.
Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of the mining resources of the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities.
