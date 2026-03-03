AAOO Launches Health Perks Membership Plan

This new membership is designed to make quality healthcare more accessible and affordable for truckers.

LEITCHFIELD, KY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Owner Operators (AAOO) has announced a new Health Perks Membership Plan. This new membership tier is designed to make quality healthcare more accessible and affordable for truckers all over the country.Truck drivers spend long hours on the road and face unique challenges when it comes to maintaining their health. The AAOO Health Perks Membership Plan offers a comprehensive suite of healthcare savings, services, and resources tailored specifically to the needs of professional drivers.“Truckers are so busy on the road, it’s easy for many of them to forget how important healthcare is ,” said Donnie Rand with AAOO. “Our new Health Perks Plan gives owner operators a practical way to save money on services they need while prioritizing their health and peace of mind.”• The Health Perks Membership Plan includes a wide range of benefits, including:• Discounted medical, dental, and vision services• Telehealth access for virtual doctor visits• Reduced-cost prescription drugs• Health and wellness resources tailored to drivers’ lifestyles• Member support and guidance for navigating healthcare optionsUnlike traditional health insurance, the Health Perks Membership Plan is designed to complement existing coverage or serve as a supportive resource for drivers without affordable plan options. It delivers meaningful savings on everyday care and preventative services that can make a difference in a driver’s overall well-being.Membership in AAOO’s Health Perks Plan starts with a $1 first month, giving drivers an easy, low-risk way to experience the benefits firsthand. Members also continue to receive access to AAOO’s full suite of industry resources, including fuel cards, roadside assistance, legal support, and more.For more information about the AAOO Health Perks Membership Plan or to sign up, please visit our website

