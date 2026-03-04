Waynova Group Unveils Unified Rail Technology Platform

Integrated Global Rail Software and Hardware Capabilities Across Maintenance, Logistics, Compliance, and Revenue Workflows

By bringing our companies together, we create the foundation to evolve faster and support our customers even more effectively.” — Jake Micsak, CEO of Waynova Group

SENFTENBERG, BRANDENBURG, GERMANY, March 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waynova Group establishes a unified international market presence by aligning four specialized rail technology companies into one coordinated force for digital rail solutions. By bringing together the strengths of: ZEDAS (Germany), Railroad Software (USA), Raspberry Software (UK), and Automated Rail (USA) the Group delivers rail-focused software and hardware solutions to operators, infrastructure managers, and maintenance organizations.

The Waynova Group rail platform spans:

• Asset management, maintenance planning and execution

• Inspection and compliance documentation

• Yard and rail transport management

• Tips revenue protection and back-office services

• Rail-specific hardware integration, including AEI and mobile field devices

The unified structure strengthens product coordination and expertise across regions and products. Existing customer relationships, contracts, and support teams remain unchanged. Waynova Group operates across North America and Europe, providing localized expertise with cross-regional collaboration and shared product direction.

“Strong rail software is built on deep process understanding. But real progress happens when depth meets scale, speed and specialization,” said Jake Micsak, CEO of Waynova Group. “By bringing our companies together, we create the foundation to evolve faster and support our customers even more effectively.”

Focused on the long-term

Waynova Group operates under long-term ownership by Arcadea Group, a permanent equity. This ensures long-term investment in innovation and customer success without distractions via business sales or constant changes in strategy.

About Waynova Group

Waynova Group is a rail technology platform delivering integrated software and hardware solutions to rail operators, infrastructure managers, and maintenance organizations.

The group includes:

• ZEDAS – Integrated Logistics and Asset Management Software

• Railroad Software – Compliance Solutions and Yard Management

• Raspberry Software – Revenue Protection Software and Back-Office Services

• Automated Rail – AEI Readers, Tablets, and Rail Hardware Solutions



Media Contact:

Ulrike Gollasch

Waynova Group

marketing@waynovagroup.com

www.waynovagroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.