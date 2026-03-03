ORlogic Announces Platform Release Connecting Surgical Volume Forecasts to Staffing Execution

New interface, integrated SMS messaging, and rebuilt architecture help perioperative teams plan further ahead and act faster

We built this release around a simple idea: if you know what’s coming, you should be able to do something about it without a lot of effort. This release connects the forecast to the action.” — Mark Deshur, MD, MBA, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORlogic, a predictive perioperative staffing and surgical demand forecasting platform, announced a major platform release designed to connect surgical volume forecasts directly to staffing actions. The release introduces a redesigned interface, integrated SMS-based staff communication, and a new microservices-based architecture intended to improve speed and scalability.

ORlogic’s platform forecasts surgical volume weeks in advance to help anesthesia and perioperative leaders anticipate staffing needs. The latest update adds functionality that translates those forecasts into specific staffing recommendations and communication workflows within the same system.

When the system identifies a projected volume change, it generates role-specific staffing recommendations, including suggested adjustments and associated cost impact. Leaders can then communicate proposed changes to staff members via SMS, with response tracking incorporated into the workflow.

Platform Enhancements Include:

Redesigned Interface: The updated platform features a responsive, color-coded calendar view designed to provide a summary of projected staffing alignment across upcoming days and weeks. Users can review daily staffing recommendations ranked by cost and feasibility. The interface is optimized for both desktop and mobile devices.

Integrated Staff Communication: The release includes SMS-based messaging capabilities that allow leaders to send staffing adjustment requests directly to team members. Staff responses are tracked within the system to provide visibility into acceptance rates and pending changes.

Microservices Infrastructure: Core forecasting and staffing calculations now operate on dedicated microservices architecture, designed to improve processing speed and support multi-site health systems managing large perioperative operations.

“As a practicing anesthesiologist, I see the operational impact when staffing and caseload are misaligned,” said Mark Deshur, MD, MBA, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of ORlogic. “This release focuses on making it easier for leaders to act on forecasted data in a structured and timely way.”

Labor represents one of the largest controllable costs in perioperative operations. Misalignment between staffing and surgical volume can affect both financial performance and workforce sustainability. According to internal customer analysis, ORlogic users have reported an average 12.6% reduction in total labor cost per running operating room (OR), along with improvements in room utilization.

By connecting forecasting insights with execution tools, the platform aims to support proactive staffing management in hospital and anesthesia group settings.

“ORlogic continues to transform staffing and scheduling services for hospital sites,” said Muneeb Hasan, Practice Manager – Anesthesia.

For more information, visit https://www.orlogic.com/solution.

About ORlogic

ORlogic is a predictive staffing and perioperative intelligence platform that helps hospitals and anesthesia groups align staffing with surgical demand. By integrating with scheduling systems and EMRs, ORlogic forecasts OR and procedural volume, recommends staffing adjustments, and provides communication tools to execute changes. Learn more at https://www.orlogic.com.

