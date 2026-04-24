Stackhaus.ai Launches as the First Unified Marketplace for AI-Built Apps

Platform debuts with 1,974 submitted apps and 1,204 verified — the first rigorous curation standard for AI-built applications

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stackhaus.ai officially launches today as the first dedicated marketplace for AI-built applications — a single, structured destination for tools created across every major AI platform, including Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, Lovable, and beyond.The premise is simple and long overdue: AI-built apps are proliferating at an unprecedented rate, but discovery, trust, and distribution have not kept pace. Developers are building in isolation. Operators searching for the right tool are left sorting through noise. Stackhaus was designed to fix that.The platform launches with 1,974 submitted applications and 1,204 carrying the Stackhaus Verified designation — a curated quality standard applied to apps that meet Stackhaus's bar for functionality, design, and operator utility. Verified status is not automatic. It is earned.The brand identity reflects that same discipline. Stackhaus draws from Bauhaus design principles — form follows function, stripped of decoration, built for clarity. The result is a dark, precision-built UI that communicates one thing: this platform was made for people who ship, not people who scroll."We didn't build Stackhaus for hobbyists," said David Oralevich, co-founder. "We built it for operators — people running businesses, building products, solving real problems with AI. The apps on this platform should be worth their time. That's the standard we're holding, and that's why Verified means something.""The AI tools landscape is exploding, but discovery is completely broken," Oralevich added. "Anyone can list a product anywhere — there's no bar, no standard, no signal. We built Stackhaus to change that."The marketplace is model-agnostic by design. As AI development fragments across an expanding set of platforms and tools, Stackhaus positions itself as the neutral aggregator — the place where quality surfaces regardless of which model or no-code tool produced the underlying app. Builders gain distribution. Operators gain signal.Stackhaus is not a directory. It is a marketplace built with the same operational rigor its name implies — structured, intentional, and designed to scale. With 1,974 apps submitted and 1,204 verified at launch, the demand is already clear.Stackhaus.ai is live now at stackhaus.ai.About StackhausStackhaus.ai is an AI app marketplace — one home for every AI-built app. Co-founded by David Oralevich, the platform connects operators with verified, high-quality AI applications built across all major platforms. Built for Operators.Media Contact:hello@stackhaus.aistackhaus.ai

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