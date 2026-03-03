Statistical Notice 2026/02 - BEEDS user acceptance testing (UAT) environment – Statistical taxonomy v1.3.1 FINAL

Background

The Bank of England is pleased to announce the availability of a BEEDS User Acceptance Testing (UAT) environment for both statistical reporting firms and software houses to test Bank of England Statistical Taxonomy v1.3.1 FINAL.

The UAT environment will be open from 30 March to 17 April 2026 and will be the last UAT Window before the LIVE submissions for end-May 2026 data, due from mid-June 2026.

As part of this UAT window, the Bank of England will update the published list of recognised software houses for statistical reporting via the BEEDS portal.

To become a recognised software house, you are required to submit a valid file for every statistical entry point, containing valid data. Although submitting Form IP is not mandatory at this time, you are strongly encouraged to submit valid Form IP files. These submissions will be specifically reflected on the website when the list of recognised software houses is published.

Nil returns will not be accepted.

Participation and Access:

Statistical reporting firms will be automatically enabled for the BEEDS UAT environment using their existing BEEDS LIVE firm and user information. Firms do not need to request access by email.

Firm users’ details will be automatically uploaded to BEEDS UAT.

Users will receive a temporary password via email from beedsuat_donotreply, which must be used to access the UAT environment for the first time.

Software houses wishing to participate in the UAT must request access by emailing BEEDSqueries@bankofengland.co.uk no later than 20 March 2026.

Access to the BEEDS UAT environment does not grant access to the BEEDS LIVE environment.

Upon completion of the UAT window, submissions will be validated by the Bank of England. You will be notified via email once your submissions have been successfully reviewed.

As part of the User Acceptance Testing process, the Bank of England may load some of the test files submitted to verify the validity of submissions.

Please be reminded that use of the Bank of England’s name in any promotional or marketing material (including press releases) requires prior approval from the Bank’s Press Office.

Further Information

Further details on the Bank of England’s recognised Software House list can be found on the Statistical Reporting page of our website.