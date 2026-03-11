Wildlife to feature on next series of Bank of England banknotes

News release

Images of the UK’s wildlife are to feature on the next series of banknotes following a public consultation run by the Bank of England.

The nature theme received the highest proportion of nominations in last year's consultation, as well as support in focus groups commissioned by the Bank. Within the nature theme, much of the feedback from respondents referred to wildlife that is native to the UK. The Bank has also judged that wildlife images would be most effective for developing banknotes with security features that are easy for the public to recognise and distinguish.

For more than 50 years, the Bank has proudly showcased many inspirational historical figures who have helped shape national thought, innovation, leadership and values on its banknotes. The change to wildlife imagery, supported by the public consultation and feedback, provides an opportunity to celebrate another important aspect of the UK.

The Bank will run a second consultation this summer to gather the public’s views on the specific wildlife they would like to feature on the next series of banknotes. The new series may also incorporate other elements from nature, such as plants and landscapes, to complete the design. A panel of wildlife experts from across the UK will help to create a list of wildlife for the public to choose from. This list will be announced as part of the summer consultation, which is when the Bank will next be seeking to hear from the public.

Victoria Cleland, Chief Cashier at the Bank of England, said: “I was delighted by the level of public engagement during our banknote theme consultation last year. The response underlines how important banknotes remain to people. The key driver for introducing a new banknote series is always to increase counterfeit resilience, but it also provides an opportunity to celebrate different aspects of the UK. Nature is a great choice from a banknote authentication perspective and means we can showcase the UK’s rich and varied wildlife on the next series of banknotes. I look forward to hearing about the public’s favourite wildlife during our forthcoming summer consultation.”

Gordon Buchanan MBE, said: “Nature is more than just scenery, it is the living thread that binds our landscapes, our history, and our future together. To protect nature is to protect the quiet, resilient heartbeat of the land itself.”

Nadeem Perera, said: “The wildlife of the UK is not separate from our culture. It sits in our football crests, our folklore, our coastlines and our childhoods. Giving it space on something as symbolic as our currency feels both overdue and significant.”

It will be a few years before the next generation of banknotes, which will incorporate the latest anti-counterfeiting technology, are issued. The complexity of banknotes means it is a detailed, multi-year process to design, test and print them, ensuring they are high-quality, resilient and accessible. The next series will continue to feature a portrait of the monarch. Representation of the Home Nations will also be an important factor in the design of the next series of banknotes.

Notes to Editors

1. In July 2025, the Bank held a consultation asking the public which theme they would like us to use for the next series of banknote designs. The suggested themes were:

notable historical figures

nature

architecture and landmarks

arts, culture and sport

noteworthy milestones

innovation

The public were also invited to suggest their own ideas.

2. The July 2025 consultation set out six criteria for what would make a good theme. Nature, and specifically wildlife, met the six criteria set out in the 2025 consultation. The full criteria are:

symbolises the UK : The theme should have a direct link to, and therefore represent the UK, e.g. celebrating individuals from a range of fields and backgrounds who are important to UK history or specific landscapes and landmarks from different parts of the UK.

: The theme should have a direct link to, and therefore represent the UK, e.g. celebrating individuals from a range of fields and backgrounds who are important to UK history or specific landscapes and landmarks from different parts of the UK. resonates with the public : The theme, and its importance, should be easily recognisable and meaningful to the UK public.

: The theme, and its importance, should be easily recognisable and meaningful to the UK public. is not divisive : The theme should not involve imagery that would reasonably be offensive to, or exclude, any groups.

: The theme should not involve imagery that would reasonably be offensive to, or exclude, any groups. is enduring : The theme should not be too modern or relate to a recent trend, or it may become quickly irrelevant or out of date. Banknotes remain in use for many years, and their designs should remain relevant for many decades, if not indefinitely.

: The theme should not be too modern or relate to a recent trend, or it may become quickly irrelevant or out of date. Banknotes remain in use for many years, and their designs should remain relevant for many decades, if not indefinitely. supports banknote authentication : The theme, and the images which would be used to depict that theme, should be able to work in harmony with our objective to create banknotes which are accessible, safe and secure for the public to use easily and without worry.

: The theme, and the images which would be used to depict that theme, should be able to work in harmony with our objective to create banknotes which are accessible, safe and secure for the public to use easily and without worry. is consistent with our legal obligations: In considering what theme to feature, we will have due regard to the public sector equality duty and other relevant laws, including considering the impact on individuals who share the protected characteristics set out in the Equality Act 2010.

3. After the consultation, the Bank commissioned focus groups with members of the public across the UK, where nature was viewed most positively as a potential theme for banknotes.

4. The consultation on themes received over 44,000 responses. This included online survey responses, post, emails and designs submitted by schools and the public.

5. Nature was the most popular theme in the July 2025 consultation with 60% of respondents selecting it as one of their preferred themes. Architecture and Landmarks was the second most popular at 56%. This was followed by Notable Historical Figures at 38%, Arts, Culture and Sport at 30%, Innovation at 23% and Noteworthy Milestones at 19%.

6. For the wildlife theme, the Bank will incorporate images of animals native to the UK. The Bank will not include household pets as part of the theme.

7. The Bank has engaged a panel of wildlife experts who will help create a list of wildlife for the public to consider as part of the next consultation. The panel consists of:

Katy Bell, Ulster wildlife

Gordon Buchanan MBE, wildlife broadcaster

Miranda Krestovnikoff, wildlife broadcaster

Steve Ormerod, Cardiff University

Nadeem Perera, wildlife broadcaster

Dawn Scott, Nottingham Trent University

8. The Bank appointed the external expert panel based on several factors: selecting named specialists with recognised expertise in UK wildlife; ensuring strong links to relevant nature organisations; prioritising diversity across background, region and experience; and drawing on individuals with broad professional or academic credentials.

9. The Bank is not accepting imagery ideas before the consultation launches this summer.

10.The next series of banknotes will feature a portrait of the monarch.

11.On our current series of banknotes each home nation is represented by a shield which appears on all four denominations.

12.The first of the current G Series notes was the £5 issued in September 2016. This was followed by the £10 in September 2017, the £20 in February 2020 and the £50 note in June 2021.

13.The current series of banknotes features portraits of Winston Churchill (£5), Jane Austen (£10), JMW Turner (£20) and Alan Turing (£50).

14.The Bank has been issuing banknotes since its founding in 1694. Until the 1920s, all the Bank’s notes had a single-sided, calligraphic design. Multi-coloured, graphic designs were introduced in the late 1920s. Historical figures were introduced in 1970.

15.The Bank issues new banknote designs to make sure the public can continue to use cash with confidence.

16.While cash usage has declined over the past decade, it is still the preferred payment method for about 15% of people and used by many more. The Bank is committed to providing cash for those who wish to use it.

Expert panel profiles

Katy Bell – Ulster wildlife

Katy Bell is Senior Conservation Officer at Ulster Wildlife, managing species conservation projects across Northern Ireland. Katy holds a BSc Hons in Zoology from the University of Edinburgh and a Masters in Ecology and Conservation Biology from Queen's University Belfast. Katy has worked in various research, ecology and conservation roles for universities and environmental NGOs.

Gordon Buchanan MBE – wildlife filmmaker

Gordon Buchanan is a renowned wildlife filmmaker and Sunday Times best-selling author who has worked on numerous BBC documentaries, including the popular The Family and Me series. With a career dedicated to capturing intimate wildlife stories, he was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to conservation and wildlife filmmaking.

Miranda Krestovnikoff – wildlife presenter

Miranda Krestovnikoff is a television and radio presenter and author specialising in natural history and environmental programming, including on BBC’s The One Show and Coast. She is vice president of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and a patron of numerous other wildlife organisations in the UK.

Steve Ormerod – Cardiff University, School of Biosciences

Steve Ormerod is a professor in the School of Biosciences at Cardiff University, specialising in freshwater ecology. Steve holds a PhD in river ecology from Cardiff and is also deputy chairman of Natural Resources Wales and a member of the UK Joint Nature Conservation Committee.

Nadeem Perera – wildlife presenter

Nadeem Perera is a television presenter, author and cultural strategist working at the intersection of nature and identity. He is the founder of Hero Hyena, a culture-led creative studio exploring wildlife through contemporary storytelling. Nadeem has appeared on a number of wildlife programmes including BBC Two’s Springwatch and CBBC’s One Zoo Three, and co-founded Flock Together, a birdwatching collective

encouraging greater participation in nature among underrepresented communities.

Dawn Scott – Nottingham Trent University

Dawn Scott is Executive Dean of the School of Animal, Rural and Environmental Sciences at Nottingham Trent University. Dawn is a Professor of Mammal Ecology and Conservation. She holds a PhD from the University of Durham and has served as trustee for a Wildlife Trust as well as a council member for The Mammal Society, a charity committed to the research and preservation of British mammals.